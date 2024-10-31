Archbishop Viganò publishes book telling his side of his excommunication story

The former apostolic nuncio 'turns the table on Jorge Mario Bergoglio' in 'J’Accuse: Shedding Light on my 'Excommunication.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò just released his first feature-length book in which he “turns the table on Jorge Mario Bergoglio” and shares his side of the Vatican’s declaration of excommunication earlier the year.

I am pleased to inform you that my latest book in English version is now available: 𝗝’𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗨𝗦𝗘

𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗺𝘆 “𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻”

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗗𝗿 𝗝𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗥. 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗶 You can order it online at this link:… pic.twitter.com/czoHbrNOQH — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) October 30, 2024



Published by Post Hill Press, a conservative, independently owned company distributed by Simon & Schuster, J’Accuse: Shedding Light on my “Excommunication” serves as a unique testimony to what the former apostolic nuncio calls “a true revolution from within the institutional structures of the Church.”

Coming in at a slender 100 pages, J’Accuse takes its title from a document written by French Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre (1905-1991) in 1976 condemning Vatican II. That essay, titled “J’Accuse le Concile!,” was turned into an 89-page book titled “I Accuse the Council!”

J’Accuse is Viganò’s first stand-alone book, as he has primarily issued encyclical-like commentaries on current events, Church affairs, and international politics over the past six years. It is currently only available in English, but an Italian translation is forthcoming.

At the same time, Viganò has generously written forewards to other books on the Deep Church and Deep State in recent years, including LifeSiteNews reporter Stephen Kokx’s Navigating the Crisis in the Church: Essays in Defense of Traditional Catholicism as well as Doug Grane’s Against the Grain: Heroic Catholics Through the Centuries and Dr. Jerome Corsi’s The Assassination of John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis, among other texts. Corsi returned His Excellency’s favor by writing the preface for J’Accuse.

A synopsis provided by the publisher for J’Accuse states that in the book His Excellency “presents a breathtaking examination of the Catholic Church’s fall from grace since Vatican II. In these pages, Archbishop Viganò details how Bergoglio and the Vatican hierarchy have propagated a ‘Deep Church’ scandal that has made Bergoglio’s ‘conciliar church’ a ‘counterfeit’ of the true Catholic theology that the Archbishop brilliantly articulates and defends.”

It continues, “The Vatican sought to silence Archbishop Viganò because of his strong denunciation of Bergoglio’s embrace of a New World Order ideology that His Excellency Archbishop Viganò has condemned as Satanic.”

In March 2021, Angelico Press released a book containing several years’ worth of public statements written by Archbishop Viganò; though it has notably not released a more recent edition since then. The book had been edited by Catholic Family News Editor-in-Chief Brian McCall and was published under the title A Voice in the Wilderness: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò on the Church, America, and the World.

His Excellency was also the subject of Finding Viganò: The Man Behind the Testimony that Shook the Church and the World, which was released in 2020 and written by Dr. Robert Moynihan, who detailed his “journey” to “find” His Excellency in hiding and to learn about his life and motivation to come forward in 2018 accusing Pope Francis of covering up sex abuse committed by former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Since being released on Sunday, the Feast of Christ the King, J’Accuse has become a bestseller on Amazon for the “Christian Popes” and “History of Christianity” categories. It is available for sale in paperback at $18.99 per copy.

