Archbishop Viganò says ‘cyberattack’ has taken down his Exsurge Domine website

The former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States attributed the attack to sinister forces who wish to silence the truth.

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò announced on social media today that the website for his Exsurge Domine Foundation has been disabled due to a cyberattack.

“The official website of the Exsurge Domine Foundation — of which I am the patron — has been the target of a cyberattack, as a result of which it is inaccessible. Our technicians are trying to repair the damage and bring the site back online as soon as possible,” His Excellency said on X a little after 1 p.m. EST.

Viganò is the former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. He launched Exsurge Domine on July 1, 2023, to “help priests and religious who are victims of the Bergoglian purges.” But even before the group’s establishment, Viganò provided pastoral guidance to countless priests who reached out to him from across the world while also issuing blistering critiques of the Deep State as well as what he calls “the Deep Church.”

Although Exsurge Domine’s website is currently offline, the website for its sister organization, Exsurge Domine USA, is still up and running.

In his X post, Viganò attributed the attack to sinister forces who wish to silence the truth.

“Attempts to censor every dissenting voice are multiplying, both in the civil and ecclesiastical spheres. Governments and the Catholic Hierarchy consider their citizens and faithful as enemies, while they welcome the enemies of the Fatherland and Religion at our expense,” His Excellency said.

His Excellency added that “in this ferocious attack on the Catholic faithful, the Hierarchy is never involved in defending them: this demonstrates its complicity in the dissolution of Europe and the Western world.”

Archbishop Viganò became a household name for Catholics living in the U.S. after he issued a 11-page testimony in 2018 accusing Francis of covering up sexual abuse of the now-deceased former cardinal archbishop of Washington D.C., Theodore McCarrick, who died last week at age 94. Viganò warned in a statement after McCarrick’s death that his “nephews,” liberal clergy like Cardinal Blase Cupich and newly installed D.C. Cardinal Robert McElroy, “still remain in power, in America and in the Vatican.”

Viganò concluded his X post by noting that “those who denounce the global coup d’état — which also involves the official Church — are mocked, discredited, psychiatrized and finally excommunicated: my case fits perfectly into this operation of criminalization and censorship that involves an increasingly large group of people, both in the civil and religious spheres.”

