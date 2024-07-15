Archbishop Viganò suggests assassination attempt on Trump due to his anti-globalist stance

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò noted that around the globe, attacks have been made on ‘avowedly anti-globalist political leaders.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump after an attempt on his life at a Saturday rally, suggesting that “anti-globalist” policies link state leaders who have been targeted for assassination.

Adding to the previous criminal attacks against avowedly anti-globalist political leaders, is now this terrible attempt to eliminate President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump , the leading opponent of the radical globalist Left. We are deeply grateful to Our Lord who saved… pic.twitter.com/rMmSJLRBqd — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) July 14, 2024



“Adding to the previous criminal attacks against avowedly anti-globalist political leaders, is now this terrible attempt to eliminate President Donald J. Trump, the leading opponent of the radical globalist Left,” Viganò wrote in a Sunday X post.

The archbishop pointed out that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán have suffered “similar criminal attacks,” and share with Trump a “staunch opposition to the New World Order” and “defense of national sovereignty.”

Fico was shot five times in an assassination attempt in May, only a few days after his government announced that it would not support the WHO’s Pandemic Agreement. Slovakia’s health minister declared the country would not sign any agreements weakening the nation’s sovereignty. Slovakia has also halted arms deliveries to Ukraine, refusing to align with NATO objectives in the region.

As president, Trump sought to preserve U.S. sovereignty through actions such as barricading the southern border against illegal immigrants and withdrawing the nation from the Paris climate accord in 2017, an agreement that focused on international governance and enforcement of high-cost global warming theory fixes.

“The subversive diabolical power of the international deep state is evident, is there for all to see. Its crimes against God and humanity can no longer be hidden,” Viganò continued. “I urge all Catholics, American patriots and people of good will to pray (to) Our Lord in this time of great threat looming over the world.”

Viganò has frequently warned against the efforts of the “deep state” and “deep Church” to establish a New World Order that will negate national sovereignty under a totalitarian international government with a single global currency and a one-world religion. The “control of citizens under the pretext of a pandemic, and the reduction of the population through the use of vaccines with new technologies” are key parts of these efforts, according to Viganò.

