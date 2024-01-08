Archbishop Viganò: Swiss guards should arrest Bergoglio and Fernandez, expel them from the Vatican

'The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who is systematically demolishing it. Let them therefore be faithful to their oath and arrest these heretical perverts!'

(LifeSiteNews) – Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has responded to the discovery of a pornographic work by Cardinal Victor Manuel “Tucho” Fernandez by calling for both his and Pope Francis’ ouster from the Vatican by the Swiss Guards.

“The blasphemous sewer regurgitations of Tucho’s repulsive pamphlet show such a level of perversion and alienation to the Faith as to demand the expulsion manu militari of the Argentinean and his accomplices,” Viganò wrote on X (formerly Twitter.) “The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who is systematically demolishing it. Let them therefore be faithful to their oath and arrest these heretical perverts!”

The Vatican whistleblower’s declaration follows the publication of the news that Cardinal Fernandez, believed to be the author of the scandalous Fiducia Supplicans and at least parts of the controversial Amoris Laetitia, had published a sexually explicit work of theology in 1998. The work, entitled The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality, compares mystical experiences to male and female sexual response.

Pope Francis has been raising eyebrows for his leniency towards sexual sins and scandal-plagued prelates since 2013, when he stated, on his return to Rome from World Youth Day in Rio, “If a person is gay and seeks God and has good will, who am I to judge him?” In 2014, Pope Francis also surprised faithful Catholics by kissing the hands of an elderly priest known for LGBT activism.

