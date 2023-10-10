Archbishop Viganò launches US branch of his new organization to help persecuted priests, religious

‘Through this initiative we are better able to locally support those in dire and immediate need within the United States who have been displaced or denied basic necessities and other important resources to live out their vocation,’ said Archbishop Viganò.

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has announced the founding of Exsurge Domine USA, the American branch of his international organization to help “canceled” priests and religious.

“As you know, I have established Exsurge Domine as an international effort to support persecuted communities, including priests, seminarians, and religious who have fallen victim to the Bergoglian purges. Many have contacted me from around the world seeking guidance and support. I am pleased to announce that I have now launched Exsurge Domine USA,” Archbishop Viganò posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday.

— Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) October 7, 2023

“Through this initiative we are better able to locally support those in dire and immediate need within the United States who have been displaced or denied basic necessities and other important resources to live out their vocation,” the former papal nuncio to the United States continued.

“I send my blessing to the faithful flock in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave. I am united with you in the battle to restore our sacred heritage. My deepest gratitude for your decisive response in order to stand strong for your homeland and Holy Mother Church. May Our Lady of Victory come to our help, subdue the dragon, and give us victory through Exsurge Domine USA as at Lepanto,” added the prelate.

In the concluding part of his announcement, the archbishop encouraged those who desire to “take action” to visit his U.S.-based website https://exsurgedomine.us to give a tax-deductible donation.

Archbishop Viganò first announced the founding of Exsurge Domine in July to “provide assistance, support and material help to clergy, religious and consecrated laity who are in conditions of particular economic and logistical difficulties; to defend the unchanged and incorruptible Tradition of the Catholic faith; to preserve and promote the traditional liturgy; to encourage the study and theological and cultural awareness of the immense religious, historical and artistic heritage of Christianity; and to foster opportunities for dialogue and encounter between the various associations, experiences or groups operating within the perennial Tradition of the Catholic Church.”

As examples of attacks on the orthodox faithful, he singled out a Benedictine convent in Italy and a Carmelite convent in Texas, both of which will be known to LifeSiteNews readers. He believes that these cases, as well as unnecessary apostolic visitations, the removals of blameless bishops, and the suspensions of faithful priests a divinis or their forced return to the lay state, are “the confirmation of a deliberate will to distort and destroy the last vestiges of Catholicism on the part of the highest levels of the hierarchy.”

Archbishop Viganò first made international headlines in 2018 by accusing Pope Francis of ignoring then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s sexual misconduct and by calling for the Pontiff’s resignation. Since then, he has issued many strong statements criticizing Francis, elements of the current papacy, the COVID lockdowns – which in many places included the suspension of the sacraments ­– and the experimental COVID jabs.

