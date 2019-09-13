Archbishop Viganò: We are witnessing creation of a ‘new church’

NewsCatholic Church

September 13, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — There has been a campaign to “infiltrate” the Church “that goes back centuries,” Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò said in a new interview with Dr. Robert Moynihan of Inside the Vatican.

This campaign can be traced “in particular, to the creation in the middle of the 1700s of freemasonry,” said Viganò. “But of course this project was very deceptive, and oriented, or even included in some way, the forces of some members of the Church.”

“This is described in the book Infiltration by Dr. Taylor Marshall, so you may find some indication of this process there,” he added. “But this process became strikingly evident in modern times.”

Viganò explained that at the opening of the Second Vatican Council, Jesuit Cardinal Augustin Bea was involved in influencing the bishops “to put aside the schemas which had been prepared by the various offices of the Roman Curia, in order to draft new schema.”

The new plans had been “prepared by theologians especially from northern Europe, Hans Küng, Karl Rahner, and others,” said Viganò, referring to two notable left-wing theologians.

“This was the beginning of an opening, the first break in the wall of the procedure that had been established, in the process of creating a new Church,” he said.

“I think it would be very much opportune to remind readers on this subject of the new Church what was published in April by Emeritus Pope Benedict on the project of founding a new church,” the archbishop continued. “He said this would be a catastrophe. He was very severe on this point.”

Viganò then discussed the rupture in the Church that happened at the end of Vatican II, which he suggested was a misinterpretation of the pastoral council. This was “promoted by … [a] huge machine of media propaganda.”

He concluded:

And, in a similar way, during this present pontificate, a similar media machinery, including photos of Pope Francis with Emeritus Pope Benedict, and so forth, has been used to argue that the “new paradigm” of Pope Francis is in continuity with the teaching of his predecessors. But it is not so, it is a “new church[.]” … This phrase “new paradigm” is a strategy to cover up the true goal, because they do not want to say what exactly is covered by this word. For many, this word “paradigm” is something exotic, something sophisticated. Everyone is using it. But it is used to mislead, to deceive, suggesting a continuity without revealing that they are seeking a discontinuity[.]

Viganò is the former papal nuncio to the United States. He released a bombshell testimony in August 2018 detailing how knowledge of ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick’s homosexual predation reached the highest levels of the Church. Viganò said Pope Benedict XVI privately sanctioned McCarrick, and Pope Francis, with knowledge of the now disgraced former prelate’s proclivities, lifted those sanctions. Additionally, the pontiff made McCarrick a “kingmaker” in the process of selecting bishops, Viganò said.

The archbishop also called out Cardinal Donald Wuerl for lying “shamelessly” in claiming he didn’t know about accusations against McCarrick, who preceded Wuerl as archbishop of Washington, D.C.

In a previous interview with Moynihan, Viganò said the “figure of Christ is absent” from the working document of the Amazon Synod. Since his August 2018 testimony, Viganò has continued to shine light on various Church cover-ups, saying Pope Francis ignored a “terrifying dossier” on sex abuse by a top Vatican bishop; that the Vatican covered up allegations of abuse of pre-seminarian adolescents who acted as the pope’s altar boys; and that the rector of the basilica in Washington, D.C. is part of the clerical “gay mafia.”

Viganò is hiding in an undisclosed location.

