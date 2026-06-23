Archdiocese of Detroit could end Sunday Mass at up to 90 parishes

Archbishop Weisenburger says he is interested in ‘vibrant parishes,’ but last year he axed the Latin Mass, which is known to draw youth and families, at 13 locations.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan, has released parish restructuring models showing weekend Masses could be halted at up to 90 parishes.

The consolidation plan, originally announced in November, cited a “dramatic decline” in the number of sacraments being performed at parishes, as well as a drop in Mass attendance and dwindling numbers of priests. The same reasons were cited by the Archdiocese of Dubuque, Iowa, for its own suspension of Sunday Masses to take place this summer.

Alternate models, or restructuring plans, for each “planning area” of the archdiocese have been proposed and published on June 18, following 400 parish listening sessions. Each model proposes ending weekend Mass at a significant number of parishes, while differing in the amount of Masses to be eliminated. Church closures are anticipated, although it is unclear what portion will be shut down.

“Any decisions about parish mergers or church closures will be made after a careful review of quantitative and qualitative data about each parish … as well as all the feedback from priests and parishioners collected during parish listening sessions,” the restructuring FAQ states.

Portions of greater Detroit and nearby counties including Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb are included in the models.

In 2027, after reviewing the plans, Archbishop Edward Weisenburger will decide which of them will be implemented, and will begin the process of restructuring. Its goal, he said in November, is to foster “long-term health and missionary vitality throughout the archdiocese.”

While the archdiocese has said the foundational “pillars” of the restructuring plan include “vibrant parishes” and “flourishing priests,” Weisenburger last year issued a sweeping directive that axed traditional Latin Masses at 13 churches. Such communities are known for their vibrancy and attraction of youth and large families.

In April, Dr. Peter Kwasniewski called the changes “by far the bloodiest reduction” he was aware of since Traditionis Custodes was published by Pope Francis almost four years prior.

According to the Archdiocese of Detroit, more than 30 dioceses across the U.S. have undergone or are currently implementing similar consolidation plans.

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