Archdiocese of Detroit fires podcaster after he presented Catholic doctrine on Zionism

Joe Enders of the Red Top Report said a complaint with screenshots from some of his social media posts was sent to the archdiocese, which gave him no reason for his termination.

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic podcaster Joe Enders reported that he was fired by the Archdiocese of Detroit for publicly defending Carrie Prejean Boller and Catholic doctrine regarding the heresy of religious Zionism.

While broadcasting his Red Top Report podcast as a side project, Enders worked full time as a business manager at a local parish in the southeastern Michigan archdiocese.

“I was completely behind the scenes. I told literally no one, and I mean no one, except my close family and friends that I worked there, because I never wanted what I did outside of work to affect my parish or get them in trouble,” Enders told LifeSiteNews in a telephone interview.

After joining a podcast last week with Timothy Gordon titled “Catholics Confront Zionism!” in which the two men defended the well-known public witness of Boller on President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, Enders says he was put on administrative leave this past “Shrove Tuesday.”

An inside source at the archdiocese told him the decision was based on screenshots of some of his “tweets” on the “X” platform being “sent to them by an outside source.”

The next day, Ash Wednesday, the young husband and father who is expecting his second child in May said he was fired.

“I was given no justification for my firing by the Archdiocese of Detroit. In fact, they told the priest who fired me not to tell me (the reason),” Enders said. “They’re saying I violated their conduct clause, obviously, but they would not tell me how or why or what the issue was.”

“How am I supposed to improve myself if I don’t know what I did that was wrong, that violated the code of conduct?” he asked. “They offered me nothing. They terminated me effective immediately. They offered me no severance. They offered me no suspension with pay, nothing. (I was) kicked to the curb immediately. No questions asked. And also, that’s going to be the end of my insurance before my daughter is born in May.”

Enders, who formerly worked as a senior producer at Church Militant, has received broad support from conservative leaders and influencers. Friend and former colleague Joe Gallegher promoted a fundraising drive for him which was retweeted by Boller, Gordon, Candace Owens, Christine Niles, David Reilly, and more.

My good fiend just got terminated by the Archdiocese of Detroit for being anti-zionist (a fundamental Catholic principle). Please consider supporting him below.https://t.co/2woKCK9LXQ — Joe Gallagher (@joepopulist) February 19, 2026

“That’s how insanely powerful the Zionist gangs are,” Boller tweeted Thursday morning. “They will try and destroy anyone who goes against the heretical teaching of Zionism. They are now trying to bully churches who speak up against it. Pray for this man,” she said regarding Enders.

Several minutes later, the former Miss California followed up with words of encouragement, writing, “Joe, you did nothing wrong, you are standing up for what the church has taught for 2,000 years. The Zionist gangs will try and smear you and cancel you, but they can’t cancel the truth. The whole world is on your side. Keep speaking. #Truthwins.”

Joe, You did nothing wrong. You are standing up for what the church has taught for 2000 years. The Zionist gangs will try and smear you and cancel you, but they can’t cancel the truth. The whole world is on your side. Keep speaking. #Truthwins https://t.co/UuaI3s3p1r — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) February 19, 2026

Enders went on to share a suspicion regarding who may have been the “outside source” that complained about his Catholic podcasting by sharing a tweet thread from an anonymous account.

On Tuesday night, the X account “Caffeinated Opinion” indicated internal knowledge of the situation that Enders had not yet publicly disclosed regarding the “screenshots” mentioned above.

Noticing an association with a former Zionist colleague from his time at Church Militant, Enders pressed this account for a denial that this person was involved to which the individual behind this X handle repeatedly declined.

Last week, Boller was ousted from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission after she challenged the notion that one has to support a Zionist agenda in the Holy Land or be branded with the label of antisemite.

“As a Catholic I don’t agree that the new modern state of Israel has any biblical prophecy meaning at all,” she accurately affirmed during contentious exchanges with representatives of the Jewish Zionist community.

Are you willing to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza? During a meeting of the White House Religious Liberty Commission, Catholic activist Carrie Prejean Boller asked pro-Israel speakers, especially Shabbos Kestenbaum, if they were willing to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/k572C71eu9 — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) February 10, 2026

As summarized by Zeale News, Boller “cited multiple Catholic scholars, scripture passages, and Jewish leaders to argue that opposition to political Zionism and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza should not be labeled as antisemitism.”

In the face of severe backlash against her, many Catholics came to her defense, including John Yep from Catholics for Catholics who released a statement affirming that “while Catholics acknowledge that the 1948 State of Israel has a natural right to exist on at least part of the Holy Land, pushing a false ‘biblical mandate’ to support its domination on the entire Holy Land is neither Catholic nor in America’s interest.”

The organization went on to announce that it would honor Boller at an event in March with a “Catholic Champion Award” and also released a comprehensive statement titled “The Catholic View on Zionism and the 1948-State of Israel.”

In the meantime, Enders said he has no immediate prospects for gainful employment. While he searches for options, he will have to not only make normal ends meet somehow, but added expenses include paying directly for health insurance, a price tag that exceeds his monthly mortgage. Those who wish to assist him during this time of transition can click this link to make a donation.

