Archdiocese of Detroit will hold Corpus Christi procession to renew Eucharistic devotion

‘(The procession) is an opportunity for Jesus to draw people to Himself, and so we take Jesus to the streets, and we pray.’

DETROIT (LifeSiteNews) – The Archdiocese of Detroit is planning a Eucharistic procession for the Feast of Corpus Christi to restore Eucharistic devotion.

On June 19, the Feast of Corpus Christi, Detroit Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron will lead Catholics in a Eucharistic procession as part of the National Eucharistic Revival in America.

“(The procession) is an opportunity for Jesus to draw people to Himself, and so we take Jesus to the streets, and we pray,” Sr. Esther Mary Nickel, RSM, director of worship for the archdiocese, told Detroit Catholic.

Catholics will begin with Mass a 1:00 p.m., followed by Eucharistic adoration. The procession will span two miles as the Blessed Sacrament is carried from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament to Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit.

READ: Catholic bishops must be more unified in openly defending unborn life: Bp. Strickland

The Feast of Corpus Christi, which translated from Latin means “Body of Christ,” is a major Catholic feast. Traditionally, the feast is celebrated with Eucharistic processions; however, this practice has become less common in recent years.

Belief in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist is increasingly low, as studies show only one-third of Catholics adhere to the reality of the Real Presence in the Blessed Sacrament. The Eucharist, the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ, is the “source and summit of the Christian life.”

In response to growing unbelief in one of the greatest Catholic mysteries, this summer, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is launching a three-year revival of devotion and faith in the Real Presence.

The program is divided into three parts: a Diocesan Year of Eucharistic Revival, a Parish Year of Eucharistic Revival, and finally the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States since 1975.

Already, the Detroit procession is causing an increased interest in the Holy Eucharist. “One of the (Detroit police) officers from the precinct who will help us with safety asked, ‘What is this about? What are we really doing?’” Sr. Nickel said.

“I responded and said, ‘It’s a pilgrimage, and we’re not here to stay. We’re on our way to heaven, and this is a symbolic representation of how we’re on our way to heaven together as we go to the streets,’” she continued.

RELATED: African Catholics embark on pilgrimage to Ugandan Martyr’s shrine after COVID restrictions eased

— Article continues below Petition — Pope Francis: Don't make Bishop McElroy a cardinal - he knew about McCarrick Show Petition Text 8772 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't. SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal. Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil. This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics. "I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation." McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim. It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public. SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so. He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching". The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church. We must do what we can to clean up this mess now. More Information: Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Marlon De La Torre, director of evangelization and missionary discipleship for the archdiocese, noted that the Feast of Corpus Christi falls on Father’s Day this year.

“I think this is a beautiful new springtime of evangelization, a new way to usher in the gifts of the Church and the gift of our Lord,” he said.

“This beautiful procession brings a spotlight to the role of the priesthood, and with the archbishop leading the procession, with our auxiliary bishops assisting, with our priests assisting throughout the route, they are a band of brothers,” De La Torre said.

“That’s something a young man can see — this isn’t just an isolated event where men come together and just disperse,” he added. “No, this is a band of brothers brought together to serve the Lord and to proclaim Jesus Christ.”

“I would encourage people to look at the Eucharistic procession as an opportunity to break free from those chains, from those bonds that are holding you back, to really allow the Lord to embrace you,” De La Torre continued.

Share











