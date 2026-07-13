Archdiocese of Madrid invited LGBT activists to participate in event with Pope Leo

'Christians of Madrid Homosexuals' demanded their inclusion within the Church 'as first-class Christians' and to marry 'without distinction.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A group of LGBT activists took part in an event with Pope Leo XIV in June upon the invitation of the Archdiocese of Madrid.

On June 7, the women’s portion of CRISMHOM (“Christians of Madrid Homosexuals”) joined an event hosted by Pope Leo called “Weaving Networks with the Worlds of Culture, Art, the Economy and Sport.” It was joined by artists, athletes, business leaders, and academics “to discuss how to continue to foster dialogue between the Church and contemporary society,” according to the heterodox, pro-LGBT New Ways Ministry.

The LGBT group, attending the Mass that Pope Leo XIV offered in the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, demanded their inclusion “as first-class Christians” within the Church and that they receive “without distinction” the sacrament of marriage, EFE reported.

Marriage between a same-sex couple is impossible, since it is impossible for them to become “one flesh” and procreate according to God’s design.

CRISMHOM’s members have otherwise shown that they openly reject their call by God, made clear through Scripture and the Church, to live chastely.

“God has created us, he loves us, he loves us and we can be believers and be Lgtbi+ and express our love as a couple, not only in chastity,” Monica Arca, a member of CRISMHOM, told EFE.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) definitively condemns homosexual acts and calls people who suffer homosexual attraction to chastity:

Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved. (CCC 2357) Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection. (CCC 2359)

A photo of the event published by CRISHOM shows a huge rainbow flag among the attendees.

“Our mission is to make visible and vindicate a reality that … in churches almost does not discriminate because it is not even thought of. It is simply ignored, silenced,” said CRISMHOM in a brief report on the event.

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