Archdiocese of Milwaukee condemns transgender pronouns, puberty blockers, and more in new handbook

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) — The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has issued new guidelines meant to clarify church teaching against the contagion of transgenderism rapidly spreading through society and Church institutions.

The unambiguous language in “Catechesis and Policy on questions Concerning Gender Theory” immediately triggered statements of condemnation by pro-LGBT forces within the Catholic Church, while eliciting praise from others.

Striking a blow for sanity

“The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has struck a blow for sanity, issuing a document that forbids the use of ‘preferred pronouns’ that deny the actual biological sex of the speaker,” wrote blogger Lee Duigon. “Which is to say, they’re rejecting the whole ‘transgender’ scam.”

“How is it an act of charity to accede to someone’s delusion?” he asked.

New Ways Ministry (NWM) — a pro-LGBT, self-professed Catholic organization that has been condemned by the Vatican and the U.S. bishops, but favored by Pope Francis — criticized the guidelines as “anti-transgender,” “pastorally ineffective,” and “personally damaging.”

“Catholics should resist such advice,” concluded the NWM statement.

“New ‘Catechesis and Policy’ from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee forbids the use of ‘preferred pronouns’ in speech or in writing’ in ‘parishes, organizations, or institutions’; people to follow dress codes ‘in accord with their biological sex,’” lamented Fr. James Martin, SJ, a longtime proponent of the normalization of both homosexuality and transgenderism within the church.

“In other words, the Archdiocese is actually being Catholic on this issue,” fired back Twitter user Ken Francis. “Only the James Martins of the world would have a problem with that.”

“Card. Burke will bear it in mind,” quipped Mary Hammond in response.

“Good,” declared Brandon “Bug” Hall, a former child actor who famously played the role of Alfalfa in the 90s remake of The Little Rascals, who is now a traditional Catholic.

Re-stating the obvious

“In the past decade, there has been increased attention paid to gender dysphoria and gender discordance, especially among young children and adolescents, coupled with the widespread notion that the solution to such dysphoria is to affirm one’s ‘experienced gender’ over and against one’s biological sex,” the catechetical document explains, before going on to outline policies to govern behaviors within the archdiocese.

Among the clear, unequivocal policy statements are the following directives:

As a general rule, in all interactions and policies, parishes, organizations, and institutions are to recognize only a person’s biological sex.

Regarding pronouns: No person may designate a “preferred pronoun” in speech or in writing, nor are parishes, organizations, or institutions to permit such a designation.

No person may designate a “preferred pronoun” in speech or in writing, nor are parishes, organizations, or institutions to permit such a designation. Regarding bathrooms and locker rooms: All persons must use the bathroom or locker room which matches their biological sex.

All persons must use the bathroom or locker room which matches their biological sex. Regarding attire: All persons are to present themselves in a manner consistent with their God-given dignity. Where a dress code or uniform exists, all persons are to follow the dress code or uniform that accords with their biological sex.

All persons are to present themselves in a manner consistent with their God-given dignity. Where a dress code or uniform exists, all persons are to follow the dress code or uniform that accords with their biological sex. Regarding athletics and extra-curricular activities: Participation in parish, school, and extra-curricular activities must be conformed with the biological sex of the participant.

Participation in parish, school, and extra-curricular activities must be conformed with the biological sex of the participant. Regarding trans medications: No person is permitted to have on-site or to distribute any medications for the purpose of gender reassignment. Also, students and those entrusted to the care of the Church are not permitted to take “puberty blockers,” even if self-administered, on parish or school property, with the purpose of a potential or actual “gender reassignment.”

Also:

Admission to single-sex programs, including but not limited to single-sex schools, camps, and retreats, is restricted to persons of the designated biological sex.

Dormitories or other single-sex buildings are restricted to persons of the designated biological sex.

Last August, the Diocese of Arlington published a similar unambiguously-worded document, “A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology.”

“No one is transgender,” declared Bishop Michael Burbidge’s guidance. “To use names and pronouns that contradict the person’s God-given identity is to speak falsely.”

“We can never say something contrary to what we know to be true,” advises the document, so the “faithful should avoid using ‘gender-affirming’ terms or pronouns that convey approval of or reinforce the person’s rejection of the truth.”

The Milwaukee Archdiocese’s catechism echos the same message, anchored to immutable truth:

“The truth will set you free.” Christ’s words to his disciples call Christians in every age to embrace the truth of who we are as children of God, for only in embracing this truth can we be set free. This is Christ’s promise to which Catholics assent with mind and heart, and this promise is the foundation of the Church’s moral teachings.

