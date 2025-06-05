Are you ready to tell your own pro-life, pro-family story? Write to LifeSiteNews

(LifeSiteNews) — What makes LifeSiteNews different from other news organizations?

Among other attributes, it’s our emphasis on the Christian faith, the right to life, the health of the family, and the freedom to live our lives and raise our children as God intends.

While upholding the dignity of the individual, we also recognize that families are the building blocks of society. Similarly, we are interested in both you, our readers, and your families. If you have a story about social forces challenging your Christian faith, the health of your family, or your freedom to live a moral life and raise your children to be the best they can be, we would like to read it. We think other readers might, too.

Other media organizations are primarily interested in top politicians and celebrities from the world of entertainment. LifeSite tells the stories of ordinary men and women who struggle against injustice for human life, for their faith, their families, or children. You may remember Dr. Doug Darnowski and his wife Adele, a pro-life couple with 15 children, who suffered after Doug lost his job at a Catholic school for being too Catholic. If not, you probably do remember Mark Houck, a Catholic pro-life father who was dragged off by the FBI in front of his weeping children. You’ll also remember the “D.C. Nine” and other pro-life witnesses, like Mary Wagner and Linda Gibbons, jailed for asking abortion-minded mothers to spare the lives of their unborn children.

More recently, you’ve read about pro-life Catholic Mark Reno, falsely accused—after he died in custody—by the DOJ of torching the Knoxville Planned Parenthood. Even after death, Mark Reno deserved to have his story told, and we’re telling it, piece by piece, as it comes to light. Why? Because he was a pro-life witness like you, and LifeSiteNews is the pro-life news outlet of record.

If you are in a firefight with the Culture of Death, please do not battle alone. Send us a message through Tips, and we’ll discern with you if your story needs to be told.

