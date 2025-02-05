Argentina’s Javier Milei follows Trump out of World Health Organization

Argentina’s planned departure from the WHO, announced by a spokesman for President Javier Milei, follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision last month to withdraw from the organization.

(LifeSiteNews) — Argentina will be following the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Wednesday, Manuel Adorni, a spokesman for President Javier Milei, announced at a press conference that Milei had instructed the foreign minister to withdraw Argentina from the WHO.

The reasons Adorni gave for the withdrawal were the WHO’s pandemic management, a former Argentine government’s excesses during the COVID lockdown, and the “political influence” over the nation by “certain countries.”

“Argentines won’t allow for a international organization to interfere in our sovereignty, much less our health,” said Adorni.

According to the Buenos Aires Herald, the spokesman said that this decision would not adversely impact Argentina’s healthcare system, which does not rely on WHO funding, but rather ensure that it served the country’s welfare.

“… [I]t provides the country with more flexibility to implement policies that are adapted to the context of interests that Argentina requires, and more availability of resources,” Adorni said. “It reinforces our path as a country with healthcare sovereignty.”

Argentina’s planned departure from the WHO follows President Donald Trump’s decision last month to withdraw the U.S. from the organization. Trump first decided to cut ties with WHO during his first presidency, but this plan was overturned by President Joe Biden upon assuming office.

