Argentina’s Javier Milei signs anti-child sex trafficking pact with ‘Sound of Freedom’ producer

Sound of Freedom producer Eduardo Verástegui, who is at the forefront of anti-child trafficking movement, previously stood with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele when he signed a similar pledge in July.

BUENOS AIRES (LifeSiteNews) — Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, has signed an agreement with renowned pro-life Catholic actor Eduardo Verástegui pledging to fight child sex trafficking.

Verástegui, the producer and driving force behind this summer’s surprise blockbuster movie about child trafficking, Sound of Freedom, posted a short video clip standing beside Milei as the newly-elected president signed the pact.

“Signing agreement to eradicate any type of child trafficking in Argentina,” wrote Verástegui.

Since the premiere of Sound of Freedom, Verástegui has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child sex trafficking.

In July, he stood with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele as he signed a similar pledge to halt child exploitation. Verástegui thanked Bukele on X at the time: “Thank you for your decision and courage in signing a work and cooperation agreement to promote a relentless fight against the ferocious crime of child trafficking.”

“We discussed strategies regarding security and combating child trafficking, and we signed a work agreement to establish cooperation mechanisms in matters of identification, prevention and combating trafficking and exploitation of children.”

Gracias, presidente @nayibbukele , por invitarnos a presentar Sound of Freedom en El Salvador. Gracias, por su decisión y valentía, al firmar un convenio de trabajo y cooperación para impulsar una lucha sin cuartel contra el crimen feroz de la trata de niños. Celebramos haber… pic.twitter.com/irXWrRRNsE — Eduardo Verástegui (@EVerastegui) July 30, 2023

The unspeakable evil of child sexual exploitation, with an estimated two million kids – from toddlers, to four- and five-year-olds, to children in their young teen years – around the world who are raped, sodomized, tortured, and threatened with death many times per day by depraved adults, is not far away from any of us. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry and, sadly, the United States is the industry’s biggest market.

Verástegui has been a hero of the pro-life movement in Mexico and the United States for more than two decades. His film credits attest to his commitment to protecting the right to life of the unborn (Bella, 2006), religious freedom (For Greater Glory, 2012) promotion of faith (Little Boy, 2015), and ending child sex trafficking (Sound of Freedom, 2022).

