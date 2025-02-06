Argentina’s Javier Milei bans transgender drugs, surgeries for minors

Argentina’s President Javier Milei banning mutating gender surgeries comes. at the same time the leader withdrew his country from the WHO, two actions that follow on the heels of similar actions taken by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — Argentina’s President Javier Milei has banned hormone injections and mutilating gender surgeries for minors.

The Buenos Aires Times reports that Milei signed a decree that amends the country’s Gender Identity Law to “prohibit hormone treatments and body adaptation surgery for people under 18 years of age.”

Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni said at a press conference on Wednesday, “These interventions to which children are exposed are a serious risk to their physical and mental health, as they imply an interruption in their maturation process.”

“As things now stand, minors who so wish may undergo treatment and surgery to change their bodies in accordance with their self-perception,” Adorni stated.

Under the current Gender Identity Law that was passed in 2012, minors generally need the consent of their parents to begin so-called “sex change” procedures. However, if one of the parents objects to the measures, the case can be brought to a court, which may overrule the dissenting parent.

“In many cases, the effects of these treatments and surgeries are irreversible,” Adorni noted. “Countries pioneering gender change such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland and more recently the United States are backtracking, prohibiting minors from being submitted to these processes for being considered irreversible with devastating long-term consequences.”

Milei’s spokesman also announced that prison inmates would be banned from transferring to a women’s prison due to declaring themselves to be of the opposite sex.

The measure “guarantees the safety of all female prisoners and ends the crazy ideas fomented by sinister gender ideology,” Adorni said.

“The system became a tool for those convicted for violence against women again committing abhorrent crimes with other women as the victims,” he stated, citing the case of a Córdoba prisoner who was transferred to a women’s prison and proceeded to abuse the female inmates.

In a communique from the President’s office, Milei explained his motivation behind the measures.

“Gender ideology carried to extremes and applied to children by force or psychological coercion constitutes quite simply child abuse,” the statement read. “Children do not have the necessary cognitive maturity to make decisions about irreversible processes which in many cases imply the mutilation of healthy organs.”

LGBT activist groups under the guise of “human rights groups” have announced that they would push back against Milei’s policy and “resort to the courts” to legally challenge the move.

“The President cannot modify a law by decree. And if he tries to do so, we will resort to the justice system and the Inter-American Court [of Human Rights] if necessary,” the Federación Argentina LGBT said in a social media post.

Milei and Trump are dismantling the globalist order

Milei has taken the fight against the woke and globalist agendas to a new level on the back of Donald Trump signing anti-transgender ideology and anti-globalist executive orders, which have seen America withdraw from organizations like the WHO and the U.N. Paris Climate Agreement.

On the same day the ban on mutilating surgeries for children was signed into law, Argentina also announced that it followed the U.S. out of the WHO.

During his ferocious speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January, Milei slammed “woke ideology” in its various forms, including the “bloody, murderous abortion agenda” and gender ideology. He said that gender ideology is child abuse and called the most extreme proponents of it pedophiles.

He named feminism, diversity, inclusion, equity, immigration, abortion, environmentalism, and gender ideology as “various heads of the same beast, aimed at justifying the state’s expansion through the appropriation and distortion of noble causes.”

He said it is a “moral duty” to “dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism.”

