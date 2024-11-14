Argentina’s Milei government withdraws negotiators from COP29 ‘climate change’ summit

Argentina has ordered delegates to withdraw from the UN’s COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan. The country’s president, Javier Milei, has denounced the ‘climate change’ agenda as a ‘socialist lie.’

BAKU, Azerbaijan (LifeSiteNews) — Argentinian delegates have been ordered to withdraw from the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan. Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei has previously called the mainstream climate change narrative a “socialist lie.”

According to media reports, the country’s representatives were ordered to leave the summit after just three days, even though the event is scheduled to last almost two weeks.

“It’s true,” Argentina’s undersecretary for the environment, Ana Lamas, told the Guardian. “We have instructions from the ministry of foreign affairs to no longer participate.”

However, Lamas said the decision only concerns COP29 when asked if her administration was planning to pull Argentina out of the pro-abortion Paris Agreement on climate.

Milei has previously called the “climate change” agenda a “socialist lie.” During his presidential campaign, he said that linking “climate change” to human activity was false. However, despite his brazen statements, Argentina’s climate diplomat Marcia Levaggi said in December 2023 that the country “will stay committed to the Paris Agreement” under President Milei.

“Milei is a liberal, he’s a libertarian, and he believes in market forces. And the market demands to include measures to address climate change,” Levaggi, who said she had the full support of Argentina’s new government, stated at the time. She also noted that Argentina would stay committed to reaching “net zero” emissions by 2050.

No official reason has been given for Argentina’s withdrawal from COP29. The decision comes amid expectations that the U.S. may withdraw from the Paris Agreement under the newly elected Republican administration, as Donald Trump had pulled the country out of the agreement during his first term as president.

