Argentine military leader sentenced to life in prison for killing Catholic man recognized as a martyr

Beatified Catholic martyr Wenceslao Pedernera urged his family just before he died not to harbor 'hate' for his killers, explaining that he had 'already forgiven them.'

LA RIOJA, Argentina (LifeSiteNews) — An Argentinian military leader was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison this week for the murder of a Catholic husband and father now venerated as a martyr, Catholic News Agency reported. The military leader joins dozens of people prosecuted for crimes committed during a violent dictatorship that began in the late 1970s.

Second lieutenant Eduardo Abelardo Britos, 72, former head of a Gendarmerie Squadron in the western Argentinian city of Chilecito, was sentenced to life imprisonment Monday after a seven-month trial that began April 28, CNA reported Wednesday.

Britos was the only defendant in the case, which sought justice for the murder of Wenceslao Pedernera, a devout Catholic and member of the lay social advocacy group known as the Rural Movement of Argentine Catholic Action. CNA reported that Pedernera “had a great commitment to the poor, especially in rural areas, assisting the pastoral work of the then-bishop [Enrique] Angelelli.”

The Catholic husband and father died in 1976 at the Chilecito hospital shortly after three masked men broke into his home and fatally shot him in front of his wife and children during Argentina’s infamous eight-year “Dirty War” conducted by a brutal military dictatorship.

CNA noted that Pedernera urged his family just before he died not to harbor “hate” for his killers, explaining that he had “already forgiven them.”

Pedernera was beatified in 2019 along with two Catholic priests and a bishop who were also assassinated in the “Dirty War,” as it came to be known, which saw between 10,000 and 30,000 political dissidents murdered or “disappeared” by government authorities. Bishop Angelelli, Fr. Carlos Murias, and Fr. Gabriel Longueville were beatified at the same time as Pedernera.

In a homily during the Beatification Mass, Cardinal Angelo Becciu said the “witness” of the martyrs “frustrates the claim to live selfishly or to build a model of society that is closed and without reference to moral and spiritual values,” Vatican News reported at the time.

The so-called “Dirty War” was a campaign waged under the right-wing military dictatorship of Gen. Jorge Videla, whose forces seized control of the Argentinian government via a coup on March 24, 1976, which overthrew the government of Evita Perón, widow of former president Juan Perón.

Reports have suggested that the U.S. supported the coup, which was hoped would bring stability to a chaotic Argentina.

Carlos Osorio, director of the National Security Archive Southern Cone Documentation Project, said there’s “no evidence that the U.S. instigated the coup,” but added that “the United States accepted, and tacitly supported, regime change because Washington shared the military’s position that the putsch was the only alternative to chaos in Argentina.”

Dozens of officials have since been prosecuted and sentenced for crimes committed during the campaign, which saw actual insurgents along with journalists, students, labor union workers, and others killed. Most of the bodies of those targeted by the government have never been recovered.

The verdict for Britos’ involvement in the murder of Pedernera came after a lengthy investigation in which more than 60 people took part, “testifying about state terrorism, persecution due to hatred of the faith, the systemic attack on the pastoral work of then-Bishop Enrique Angelelli, false imprisonment, torture, and sexual abuse of those detained in the Social Rehabilitation Institute, which was run by the gendarmerie headed by Britos,” CNA reported.

Britos has been removed from his membership in the Gerdarmerie and barred from future service. He will have his sentence deferred pending a medical examination to confirm his fitness to be housed in a standard prison.

Pedernera is among many modern martyrs to be recognized by the Church in recent years.

In September, a Polish Catholic family of nine murdered by Nazis for hiding Jews was beatified as martyrs. The beatifications included the family’s unborn baby girl, who was recognized as having received a “baptism of blood.”

Just last month, 20 martyrs killed during the religious persecution of the Spanish Civil War were beatified in Seville, Spain.

The beatifications came after Pope Francis approved the decree of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints concerning the martyrdom of the Servants of God Manuel González-Serna Rodríguez and 19 companions: 10 diocesan priests, one seminarian, and nine lay faithful, all killed in hatred of the faith in 1936 in Seville, Spain, during the Spanish Civil War of 1936-1939, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

In 2013, the Holy Father beatified 522 martyrs killed during the same conflict.

