Argentine President Javier Milei bans gov’t from using pro-LGBT ‘inclusive language’

The Ministry of Defense issued a resolution announcing that it would 'eliminate incorrect forms of language,' and a presidential spokesman said the ban would extend throughout the national public administration.

(LifeSiteNews) — Argentine President Javier Milei expanded his ban on “inclusive language” in the military to apply to all areas of the nation’s government.

On February 23, the Ministry of Defense issued a resolution announcing that it would “eliminate incorrect forms of language” that do not “correspond to the regulations set by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) and the Argentine Academy of Letters.”

The RAE sets the universal standardization of the Spanish language. In the past, the organization’s president has deemed “inclusive language,” which is supported by the United Nations, to be a grammatical disfiguration and therefore unfit for use.

On February 27, Milei spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters in Buenos Aires that the Argentine government will “initiate actions to ban inclusive language … throughout the national public administration.”

Under previous President Alberto Fernandez in 2021, Argentina became the first Latin American country to permit citizens to identify as “x” when it comes to their gender on national identification cards. In July 2023, activists held the first “non-binary march” in the country. The Washington Post recently published an expose praising teenagers in Argentina who promote “inclusive” language.

Milei, who was raised Catholic, has condemned pro-LGBT efforts as a form of “gender ideology.”

When applied to Spanish, “inclusive language” substitutes the masculine “-o” and feminine “-a” ending of words with the character “@” and the letter “x.” The word “amigos,” for instance, would be replaced by “amig@s.”

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Defense Minister Luis Petri announced that there will be training sessions for military personnel on the matter and that those who violate the new rules could face sanctions.

Since being elected in November 2023, Milei has been praised by conservatives for his pro-life stance. At the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos in January 2024, he denounced their “bloody abortion agenda.”

Milei has also expressed profound admiration for Judaism and has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. He visited Israel after his election and announced his intention to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem.

Archbishop Emeritus Héctor Aguer of La Plata recently criticized Milei for flirting with becoming Jewish. Before engaging in a cordial one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican in February, Milei publicly referred to him as a “Jesuit who promotes communism.”

