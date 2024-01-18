Arizona county GOP passes ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution declaring COVID shots ‘biological weapons’

The resolution, which has been passed in about a dozen other counties, calls on the state to ban the sale of COVID jabs and perform a ‘forensic analysis’ on them.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Republican Committee of Arizona’s biggest county passed a “Ban the Jab” resolution calling on the state to ban the sale of COVID shots and declaring the injections to be “biological weapons.”

The Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) voted in favor of the resolution on January 13 by a large majority, with 1,306 votes in favor and 188 against, as Dan Shultz with Precinct Strategy confirmed Tuesday on the Steve Gruber Show.

Shultz, an attorney and former U.S. Army human intelligence officer, told Gruber that the so-called COVID “vaccines” “are not vaccines” but lethal “bioterrorism” weapons that need to be halted.

Schultz submitted the resolution to both the MCRC and to the Arizona GOP state committee, which will put it up for a vote on January 27.

Thus far, 10 Republican county parties in Florida have passed the Ban the Jab resolution, as has the Idaho Republican Party and the Clackamas County GOP in Oregon, according to Dr. Joseph Sansone, the psychotherapist who authored the original resolution.

Below is the text of the Maricopa County GOP version:

Ban the Jab resolution

Whereas:

1) strong and credible evidence shows Covid-19 and Covid-19 injections are biological and technological weapons;

2) Pfizer’s clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects;

3) an enormous number of people have died or have been permanently disabled after having been jabbed by the Covid-19 injections;

4) strong and credible evidence from Sweden exists that Covid-19 mRNA shots alter human DNA;

5) government agencies, media, tech companies, and other corporations have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid-19 injections are “safe and effective;”

6) a statewide grand jury in Florida is investigating Covid-19 vaccine crimes;

7) continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code that constitute crimes against humanity; and

8) it is reasonable to ask, and investigate, who is provided more immunity from Covid-19 vaccines: vaccine takers or vaccine makers;

Now therefore be it resolved, on behalf of the preservation of the human race, the AZGOP hereby:

1) calls upon the Arizona Governor and State Legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid-19 injections and all mRNA injections in Arizona; and

2) urges the Arizona Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid-19 injections and mRNA injections in Arizona to perform a forensic analysis on these so-called “vaccines.”

