Arizona gov. elect’s husband supports sex change on birth certificate for ‘trans’ child

PHOENIX, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — Arizona governor “elect” Katie Hobbs’ husband was set to testify on behalf of a 10-year-old “transgender” child seeking to force the state to change its birth certificate sex marker.

Patrick Goodman is listed as a therapist involved in Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Gender Support Program, which provides “evaluations for puberty suppression and cross-sex hormonal therapy by mental health providers” for so-called “gender diverse” and “transgender” youth.

His “about” page for the hospital suggests that his patients are not exclusively gender “non-conforming,” describing him as a “mental health therapist specializing in serving youth and families affected by trauma and grief.”

According to a filing for a lawsuit on behalf of three children that sought to compel the state of Arizona to change their birth certificates so that their listed sex reflected their self-identification rather than their biology, Goodman was to testify on behalf of his patient, “Jane Doe,” one of the three plaintiffs.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2020, stated that Goodman “is expected to testify regarding his mental health treatment of Jane Doe’s gender dysphoria and opinion regarding Jane’s health and well-being absent injunctive relief.”

The filing argued that keeping the children’s birth certificates unchanged “forced” them to “disclose their transgender status,” which it said “causes Plaintiffs significant emotional harm and puts them at risk of discrimination, harassment, and violence.”

“Jane Doe” in particular began “expressing” himself as a girl at “two-and-a-half-years-old,” according to court documents, “gravitat[ing]” toward girls’ toys and clothing. As his preferences “persisted,” his parents brought him to a child psychologist, Dr. Beth Onufrak, who advised that the boy be treated like a girl by his parents and family.

Bullying began when the boy’s classmates recognized him during the second-grade school year, when he began to present himself as a girl. This bullying “intensified” in the fourth grade, when a student found an “M” for male listed next to his name and shared the information with “many classmates before the school could intervene.”

After a temporary respite from bullying as the boy learned from home during COVID, the boy and his parents are concerned that being forced to disclose his real sex to his school will “prevent” him from being “free from pervasive harassment and bullying that prevent [him] from learning and cause [him] significant emotional harm.”

According to the Daily Wire, the case is ongoing, and it is unclear if Goodman has yet testified.

Goodman’s wife, Hobbs, who allegedly won the hotly contested Arizona gubernatorial race, likewise supports sex change “treatments” for minors, and has criticized former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for signing a law banning sex change surgeries for minors.

Hobbs’ challenger, Republican Kari Lake, has slammed her for “pushing things like gender affirmation surgery, which is a nice way of saying ‘mutilating our children.’”

Upon discovering Goodman’s role in children’s gender “transitions,” Lake declared, “Her husband’s making money brainwashing our children into thinking they can be a different gender than they were born. It is sick, it is twisted.”

