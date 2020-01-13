Arizona lawmaker pushes for only two gender options on government docs

ARIZONA, January 13, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Republican state lawmaker in Arizona has proposed three new bills that would make the recognition of the reality that there are only two genders compulsory in state schools, on all state documents, and on birth certificates.

Rep. John Fillmore’s first proposed bill, HB 2080, would prevent any state agency, board, commission, or department from listing anything other than “male” or “female” as an individual’s sex on any document.

His second proposed bill, HB 2081, would require that birth certificates only list “male” and “female” as options for a newborn’s sex.

And his third proposed bill, HB 2082, would bar schools from forcing teachers or others to use a biologically incorrect pronoun when referring to a student. They would not be forced to use anything “other than the sex or gender pronoun that corresponds to the sex listed on that student’s birth certificate.”

His proposals were made just days after Democrat state representative Rosanna Gabaldon proposed bill HB 2075, which would create a “nonbinary” choice for sex on driver’s licenses.

According the Arizona Capital Times “[a]t least 15 states have ‘nonbinary’ as an option on driver’s licenses and ID cards, most recently Massachusetts which added the option in November.”

“For thousands of years we’ve had two biological sexes and we haven’t had any problems,” Fillmore told Capitol Media Services.

“So now if you start introducing all of this other stuff you really muddy the waters up,” he continued. “And I don’t think it behooves society, the state of Arizona, and especially the school districts, to be dealing with this.”

“We’ve got to get back to 2 plus 2 is 4 and keep basic educational items to allow our kids to grow up and to function in society,” he said. “And all of this sexual stuff, I don’t think should be out there at all.”

Gabaldon said that she wants to see “Arizona on the front lines of recognizing diversity.”

Gabaldon is also sponsoring HB 2074, which would require that death certificates note the deceased person's “gender identity.”