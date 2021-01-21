Arizona Republicans close to obtaining data, audit of November election results

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

PHOENIX, January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The fight to decide who would occupy the Oval Office on January 20 is over, but efforts to determine whether President Joe Biden really was the correct winner continue in Arizona, where Maricopa County may be nearing a tentative agreement with the Republican-controlled state Senate to hand over election data for review.

For three weeks, officials have been fighting over the data request, which county officials claimed would infringe on voter privacy. But on Wednesday the parties agreed to stay out of court while a deal over the data is ironed out, the Associated Press reports.

“Not only has the Board agreed to turn over all the relevant information we sought in our subpoenas so that we may perform an audit, but they also acknowledge that the Legislature is a sovereign power of the state and that the county is a political subdivision, and as such, the Legislature has the constitutional and statutory authority to issue subpoenas,” Senate Republican President Karen Fann said in a press release.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors deputy attorney Tom Liddy, however, downplayed the agreement, saying it only commits to “work[ing] together in good faith to get the senators any information that they need to perform their proper constitutional function of writing new laws or amending existing laws.”

Among the items Senate Republicans seek are images of all the ballots from the 2020 election, and an audit performed on a random sample of tabulation machines and their source code, performed by an auditor certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by 45,109 votes in Maricopa, delivering him Arizona and its eleven electoral votes (the statewide margin between Trump and Bideen was 10,457). The outcome of this review would not undo Biden’s victory over Trump, but it may have ramifications for future elections, as lawmakers use the information to revise election laws and assure voters of the integrity of their vote.

Witnesses alleged at an Arizona Senate hearing last month that they saw election officials dismiss concerns over ballot signatures that “didn’t even resemble” the ones on file and were “completely illegible,” that “more truck loads of ballots were coming in” after they thought counting was done, and that in at least one instance, a signature was verified in the name of someone who didn’t vote in Arizona, raising the question of how many others were wrongly verified.

(Witnesses also made various allegations regarding voting machines provided by Dominion Voting Systems, though conservative outlets such as Newsmax and American Thinker have since disavowed much of their Dominion coverage in response to defamation suits from the company.)