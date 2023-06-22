Arkansas AG vows appeal after judge strikes down ban on transgender mutilation of children

‘I will continue fighting as long as it takes to stop providers from sterilizing children,’ Arkansas Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin said in response to an Obama-appointed judge's decision to block the Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (LifeSiteNews) — A federal judge on Tuesday permanently struck down an Arkansas law banning destructive transgender surgeries and drugs for children and teens. The state’s Republican attorney general has vowed to appeal the ruling.

U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, an Obama-appointee, handed down the decision in an 80-page ruling permanently blocking enforcement of Arkansas’ Act 626, also known as the Save Adolescents From Experimentation (SAFE) Act. Moody had previously issued a temporary injunction against the measure shortly after the state legislature passed it in 2021, overriding the veto of liberal Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The first such law in the nation (19 others have followed it in the intervening years), the SAFE Act would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe dangerous puberty-blockers, sterilizing cross-sex hormones, or mutilating transgender surgeries for young people under the age of 18. The law would also ban doctors from referring patients to other clinics to receive the procedures.

RELATED: Trump blasts Arkansas gov. for vetoing law banning chemical castration of kids

In his Tuesday ruling, Moody argued that the measure violated the constitutional due process and equal protection rights of children who are confused about their sex and their families and cut against the First Amendment rights of the doctors who carry out the mutilations. He also claimed that evidence supports the chemical and surgical transgender disfigurement of young people.

Moody wrote that the type of so-called “care” prohibited under the SAFE Act “improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the state undermined the interests it claims to be advancing.”

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the LA Dodgers NOT to honor 'trans nuns' mocking Catholicism Show Petition Text 16616 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart. This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged. SIGN: The LA Dodgers must revoke their plan to honor these 'transgender nuns' The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage. “After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read. In one move, you managed to turn off conservatives and slap Christians in the face with disgusting drag nuns. What a disgrace you’ve become. Was recently at a game. Won’t be coming back. — Courrielche⚡️ (@courrielche) May 23, 2023 The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.” SIGN: The LA Dodgers must NOT allow this mockery to take place The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives. Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.” “Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement. San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation. In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.” Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage. SIGN: The LA Dodgers must not honor anti-Catholic, anti-Christian drag 'nuns' Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving. “Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro. “The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons. Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney. But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice. Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah. And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.” As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016. SIGN & SHARE our urgent petition today - do not be silent as the Catholic faith is attacked! MORE INFORMATION: LA Dodgers reissue invitation to anti-Catholic drag 'nuns' - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

However, as LifeSiteNews has noted, in addition to the fact that so-called “affirmation” asserts a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, long-term studies do not support the claim that destructive “gender-affirming” drugs and surgeries benefit the mental health of their recipients, something advocates frequently allege without evidence. Moreover, research indicates that some 80 percent of children suffering from gender dysphoria will naturally outgrow it by late adolescence.

Moreover, the U.K. and a number of European nations have urged caution in pursuing irreversible gender procedures for children. Official bodies in Finland, France, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have all tapped the brakes on the total promotion of “gender affirmation” for minors in recent years.

In a Tuesday statement, Arkansas Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin vowed to appeal Moody’s ruling, calling transgender surgeries and drugs “dangerous medical experimentation.”

“I am disappointed in the decision that prevents our state from protecting our children against dangerous medical experimentation under the moniker of ‘gender transition,’” Griffin wrote.

“I will continue fighting as long as it takes to stop providers from sterilizing children,” he said, announcing plans to “appeal Judge Moody’s decision to the Eighth Circuit.”

In his #SAFEAct ruling, Judge Moody misses what is widely known: There is no scientific evidence that any child will benefit from these procedures, while the consequences are harmful and often permanent. We will appeal to the Eighth Circuit. https://t.co/ecEvqp3d0v #arpx #arnews pic.twitter.com/KFhSYsOiXE — Attorney General Tim Griffin (@AGTimGriffin) June 20, 2023

Griffin was among 20 Republican attorneys general who last month highlighted the experimental nature of transgender drugs and surgeries for kids in an amicus brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

According to the attorneys general, previous court decisions in favor of challenges brought by LGBT activists against regulations on transgender interventions “wrongly assume that the science is settled and fully supports the routine use of puberty blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to treat gender dysphoria.”

“[A]ny claim that chemical or surgical intervention to treat gender dysphoria is ‘evidence-based’ or settled within the medical community is simply wrong,” they wrote. “For these interventions, the evidence is lacking.”

READ: 20 Republican attorneys general file brief declaring transgender interventions are ‘experimental’

It remains to be seen how Judge Moody’s Tuesday ruling will affect laws on the books in the other 19 states with legislation banning experimental transgender procedures. Judges have also temporarily enjoined similar measures in Alabama and Indiana, the AP noted.

It’s also unclear how the ruling may affect another law in Arkansas intended to work around the earlier temporary block on the SAFE Act.

In March, current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a new law to essentially reinstate the SAFE Act by facilitating lawsuits against physicians who mutilate healthy children in the name of “gender-affirming care.” The measure is set to take effect this summer.

“This is not ‘care’ – it’s activists pushing a political agenda at the expense of our kids and subjecting them to permanent and harmful procedures,” Gov. Sanders said in a Tuesday tweet.

“Only in the far-Left’s woke vision of America is it not appropriate to protect children,” she said.

Share











