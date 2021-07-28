Arkansas bishop mandates masks for diocesan elementary schools for fall 2021

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The Diocese of Little Rock, led by Bishop Anthony Taylor, will force students in its elementary schools to wear masks this fall, regardless of vaccination status, according to 5 News.

Children as young as four years old will be forced to wear masks, despite evidence that this can cause serious health damage. The diocese maintains that masks are necessary as young children cannot be vaccinated at this time.

Most American dioceses forced little children to wear masks during the coronavirus.

Mark Wilburn, assistant principal at St. Joseph Catholic School in Fayetteville, said “We believe it’s the right decision at the right time. Things have changed in the last few weeks. We went from 130 active cases on the 7-day average to 1,300.”

The bishop of Little Rock, Bishop Anthony Taylor, was the first American prelate to cancel all public Masses at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, after Arkansas rescinded its mask mandate, Taylor declared masks to be “obligatory.”

He also has barred lay people from delivering Communion to the sick, and choir members from singing in Mass, unless they are “fully vaccinated” with an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Taylor immediately moved to restrict the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese following the release of Traditionis Custodes.

He also canceled Confirmations, classifying the sacrament as a “non-essential gathering,” and discouraged Anointing of the Sick for coronavirus sufferers.

Likewise, Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky told his priests that it would be “very appropriate to consider requiring masks at Mass again,” WKYT News reported.

Stowe further stated that there has been an increase of COVID-19 cases and a low percentage of people being vaccinated in certain parts of the diocese. Furthermore, Stowe advised priests to encourage their congregations to get vaccinated, regardless of the serious side effects.

Stowe is an open supporter of the LGBT cause, despite the lifestyle contradicting Catholic teaching. In the 2020 election, he also said that the environment should be “preeminent issue” for voters, not abortion.

Many mainstream media outlets and politicians are blaming COVID-19 cases on the unvaccinated. Some are referring to a supposed uptick in coronavirus “cases” as the “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” while other are calling for limiting and banning unvaccinated people from different parts of daily life.

However, all of these people fail to offer any evidence that the experimental vaccines actually prevent COVID-19. In fact, many vaccinated persons have contracted COVID-19. The much-hyped “delta variant” has been proven to be six times more dangerous for the vaccinated.

“New data suggests that fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting COVID, but could be carrying higher levels of virus than previously understood, facilitating spread, my NBC News colleagues are reporting,” tweeted NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian on July 27.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance on masking on July 27, 2021. It now recommends that the fully vaccinated mask indoors in places with supposedly high COVID-19 spread.

“To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” its new guidance says.

It remains to be seen whether in light of this, American Catholic bishops will again mandate people’s faces be covered inside churches.