Arkansas Gov. Sanders lowers state flags on Roe v. Wade anniversary to mourn babies killed in abortion

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (LifeSiteNews) — Arkansas has lowered its state flags to mourn the 65 million babies killed in abortion before the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On January 13, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders announced that the state would officially recognize January 22 as the “Day of Tears” to remember the tens of thousands of babies killed in Arkansas under Roe v. Wade.

“Arkansas and its government acknowledge that we are all endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Sanders wrote in an official proclamation.

“On January 22, 1973, the majority of the members of the United States Supreme Court wrongly ruled in its Roe v. Wade decision that abortion was a right secured by the United States Constitution,” she continued.

Sanders explained that Arkansas had previously had laws protecting women and unborn children from abortion, but these were superseded by the Supreme Court decision.

As a result, from 1973 to 2022, an estimated 236,243 babies were killed by abortion in Arkansas, “jeopardizing the health and safety of pregnant women and depriving these unborn children of their respective rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

In 2021, the legislature of Arkansas determined to recognize January 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as the “Day of Tears.”

On this day, Arkansas residents are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff “to mourn the innocent unborn children who have lost their lives to abortion.” Since then, Sanders has issued yearly proclamations to honor the day.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Arkansas has become one of the most pro-life states, banning all abortions unless a pregnant woman’s life is allegedly in danger due to a physical condition.

Abortion, the destruction of an innocent unborn child in his mother’s womb, is always gravely immoral and never needed nor justifiable to protect a mother’s life or health.

Sanders’ proclamation has been celebrated by pro-lifers across the state, including the Family Council.

“Family Council is deeply grateful to Gov. Sanders and the general assembly for recognizing January 22 as the Day of Tears in Arkansas, and we urge all of our friends to take time this month to remember the lives lost to abortion,” the organization wrote.

