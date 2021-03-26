Arkansas gov. signs law protecting women’s sports from transgender intrusion

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

LITTLE ROCK, March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Arkansas became the second state to formally exclude biological males from female athletic programs on Thursday, thanks to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signing SB354, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

The new law applies to school, intramural, and club sports from elementary school all the way up to the collegiate level, ensuring that girls will only have to compete against other girls for athletic success, scholarship consideration, or professional opportunities.

“I have studied the law and heard from hundreds of constituents on this issue,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I signed the law as a fan of women’s sports from basketball to soccer and including many others in which women compete successfully. This law simply says that female athletes should not have to compete in a sport against a student of the male sex when the sport is designed for women’s competition. As I have stated previously, I agree with the intention of this law. This will help promote and maintain fairness in women’s sporting events.”

LGBT activists claim it’s “discriminatory” to reserve female competitive sports for actual females, but science confirms that “trans women” (i.e., biological men) retain distinct physical advantages through which they can deprive actual female athletes of recognition and scholarship opportunities intended to advance girls.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass [or power] when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to [below International Olympic Committee guidelines] for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen [biological men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

During a Senate hearing on the LGBT lobby’s so-called “Equality Act” last week, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) noted that the speed of world record-holding runner Florence Griffith Joyner, while still unmatched by female successors, was surpassed by 76 American high-school boys in 2019 alone.

Arkansas follows Mississippi’s enactment of a similar ban earlier this month. Arkansas would have been the third state to do so, but women’s sports protection legislation was stalled in South Dakota recently thanks to Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s last-minute objections to its language, despite having previously said she was “excited” to sign it into law.