Arkansas has given $1.7 million to pro-life pregnancy centers in 2026: report

Arkansas has funded nearly three dozen pregnancy resource centers in fiscal year 2026, and the state legislature voted to allocate another $3.5 million for 2027.

LITTLE ROCK (LifeSiteNews) — The state of Arkansas gave $1,735,585 to over three dozen pregnancy help organizations that offer life-affirming alternatives to abortion in the 2026 fiscal year, according to a recent report.

The Arkansas-based Family Council provides a breakdown of all the organizations to receive state aid. The legislature voted last year to allocate another $3.5 million in FY 2027.

“After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Family Council outlined a three-part plan for eliminating abortion,” the group notes: “Encourage the Enforcement of Existing Pro-Life Laws”; “Work With Members of the General Assembly to Pass Any Additional Laws Necessary to End Abortion”; and “Expand Our Efforts to Assist Pregnancy Help Organizations.”

“Providing publicly funded grants for pregnancy resource centers is a major part of that plan, and we deeply appreciate the Arkansas Legislature and the governor for their commitment to supporting these good organizations,” they said.

Pregnancy centers have long provided low-income women with a wide variety of services, including ultrasounds, basic medical care, adoption referrals, parenting classes, and children’s supplies that help mitigate the fears and burdens that lead some to choose abortion. For that reason, they have long been a target of left-wing rage, with attacks often focusing on claims that they deceive women, both about abortion and about their own services. But the pro-life contentions most often derided as “misinformation” are in fact true, and accusations of self-misrepresentation typically refer to little more than the fact that ads for them appear in online searches for the term “abortion.”

The abortion lobby is notoriously hostile to such alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers, to attempts to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors, to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that under the Biden administration were less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

Last November, Americans United for Life (AUL) recognized Arkansas, led by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as the most pro-life state in the Union.

Abortion is illegal throughout pregnancy in Arkansas except when deemed “necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury.” (Abortion is never actually medically necessary to protect a woman’s health.)

Sanders has taken multiple pro-life actions beyond the state’s abortion ban, such as distributing additional money to pregnancy centers, signing a law making it a crime to give a pregnant woman abortion drugs without her knowledge or consent, and ordering state flags lowered to commemorate Roe v. Wade’s victims.

In May, the Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission chose a design for an upcoming, long-awaited “Monument to the Unborn” to commemorate the lives lost to Roe.

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