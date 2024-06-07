Arkansas reports zero abortions in 2023, down from 3,000+ three years ago

Arkansas’ latest abortion report found that more than 3,000 abortions were stopped in 2023, though pro-life leaders are warning about a possible ballot initiative that could undo the state’s strong pro-life laws.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report shows there were no reported abortions committed in Arkansas in 2023.

The “Induced Abortion Report,” released by the state’s Department of Health, shows Arkansas’ almost complete ban has been effective in ending surgical abortions.

Abortion has been almost completely banned in the state since its trigger law went into effect after the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The only exceptions are when “necessary to preserve the life of a pregnant woman whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, physical illness, or physical injury.” Direct abortion is always gravely immoral and never needed nor ethically justified to save a mother’s life.

By contrast, the state reported 3,133 abortions in 2021, the last full year abortion was available. In 2022, abortions dropped to 1,621, according to Charlotte Lozier Institute. The state’s abortion law went into effect about halfway through the year, contributing to the roughly 50% reduction from the year prior.

The Arkansas Family Council celebrated the news, but also warned about a ballot initiative that would roll back the state’s strong pro-life protections.

“These reports are great news,” President Jerry Cox wrote in a news release. “Arkansas’ pro-life laws are protecting women, and they are saving unborn children. That is something to celebrate.”

He warned, however:

Right now an effort is underway in Arkansas that would repeal Arkansas’ pro-life laws and write abortion into the state constitution. If passed, the Arkansas Abortion Amendment would allow thousands of elective abortions in Arkansas every year. The amendment does not contain any medical licensing or health and safety standards for abortion. It contains sweeping health exceptions that would permit abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy in many cases.

The Diocese of Little Rock also celebrated the positive news.

“It’s the constant teaching of the Church that abortion is always gravely immoral, and we know it’s never medically necessary, so we do welcome that report,” Respect Life Director Catherine Phillips told National Catholic Register.

“We do know the reality is that people do choose abortion, but we work for a world where people won’t choose abortion, where people don’t think it’s their only choice,” Phillips told the National Catholic Register. “We have a very robust network of pregnancy centers, nonprofits and other organizations to help women and families, and, of course, we hope that every one of our parishes is coming alongside women that face challenges.”

While the report is positive news, caution is warranted.

The report cannot fully account for the use of abortion drugs, which can be shipped from anywhere within or outside the country, including due to deregulation by the Biden administration. Federal officials ignored longstanding federal law and now allow the dangerous abortion drugs to be mailed to anyone.

The Supreme Court will likely rule in the coming weeks on the legality of the Biden administration’s decision.

