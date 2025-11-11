Arkansas takes top spot as America’s most pro-life state: report

Arkansas is the most pro-life state for the sixth year in a row, according to an annual review from Americans United for Life. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated the news.

(LifeSiteNews) — Arkansas is the most pro-life U.S. state, according to a new report from Americans United for Life (AUL). This is the sixth year in a row the state has earned the distinction.

The annual Life List “looks at each state’s protections for life from conception to natural death,” according to AUL.

“This includes laws on abortion, legal recognition of preborn children, bioethics, assisted suicide and end-of-life patient care, and healthcare rights of conscience,” according to the national pro-life group. “Additionally, states are awarded points for their life-affirming cultural and political landscape and momentum.”

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated the news.

“Pro-life is whole life, and I’m proud that for the past six years, Arkansas has ranked number one in the nation – not just in protecting the unborn, but in preserving life from conception to natural conclusion,” Gov. Sanders said in late October. “I’m thankful to the activists who have fought for this day for decades and promise that as governor, I will continue to fight every day to protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Her office said the state “has passed more than 65 laws to protect the dignity of human life, including prohibiting abortion except to save the mother’s life in 2021,” since 1973.

“Governor Sanders has signed additional laws to strengthen Arkansas’ pro-life protections, including Act 973 of 2025 to prohibit abortions performed due to an unborn child’s race,” her office announced. Sanders also cited “Act 485 of 2025 to prohibit giving a pregnant woman abortion drugs without her consent” and “Acts 1006 of 2025, Act 125 of 2024, and Act 622 of 2023 to provide $5 million to support women with unplanned pregnancies,” as some of her pro-life achievements.

She has also supported funding for foster care and maternal mortality.

Louisiana is the second most pro-life state, followed by Indiana, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. Indiana moved up from fifth most pro-life to third most pro-life in the past year.

Meanwhile, Vermont (#48), New Jersey (#49), and Oregon (#50) are the least protective of human life, according to AUL. All three states allowed for the direct killing of innocent preborn babies in the womb through all nine months of pregnancy, oftentimes supported with taxpayer dollars.

In 2023, Vermont’s nominally Republican Governor Phil Scott, who voted for Biden in 2020, signed a law establishing the state a haven for killing preborn babies and mutilating gender-confused children through drugs and surgeries.

These states not only target the tiniest, most vulnerable citizens for destruction, but also allow for the killing of the elderly, disabled, and sick through so-called “assisted suicide.”

