Army doctor at RNC who became nun: ‘I’m not just pro-life. I’m pro–eternal life’

WASHINGTON, DC, August 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A religious sister who was formerly a colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps gave a knock-out speech at the Republican National Convention last night, moving from a description of her recent work with refugees to her concern for the unborn.

“Those refugees all share a common experience,” said Sister Deirdre “Dede” Byrne, POSC.

“They have all been marginalized, viewed as insignificant, powerless and voiceless. And while we tend to think of the marginalized as living beyond our borders, the truth is the largest marginalized group in the world can be found here in the United States,” she continued.

“They are the unborn.”

Sister Dede held up the Lord Jesus Christ both as an example of someone once an embryo and as a model of defending justice against political correctness.

“It is no coincidence that Jesus stood up for what was just and was ultimately crucified because what He said wasn’t politically correct or fashionable,” she said.

“As followers of Christ, we are called to stand up for life against the politically correct or fashionable of today. We must fight against a legislative agenda that supports and even celebrates destroying life in the womb.”

Sister Dede combined her roles as a spiritual leader and a doctor to get across her deeply pro-life, humanitarian, and unabashedly Christian message.

“Keep in mind, the laws we create define how we see our humanity,” she said.

“And we must ask ourselves, ‘What are we saying when we go into a womb and snuff out an innocent, powerless, voiceless life?’” she continued.

“As a physician, I can say without hesitation, ‘Life begins at conception.’ While what I have to say may be difficult for some to hear, I am saying it because I am not just pro-life; I’m pro-eternal life. I want all of us to end up in heaven together someday.”

Sister Dede told her audience of millions of American viewers that she had been praying to be allowed to be a voice for human life. She saw the invitation to speak at the Republican National Convention as an answer to that prayer and was firm in her support of the re-election of Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is the most pro-life president this nation has ever had, defending life at all stages,” Sister Dede said.

“His belief in the sanctity of life transcends politics.”

In contrast, she described Biden-Harris as “the most anti-life presidential ticket ever” because together they support even late-term abortion and infanticide.

Therefore, Sister Dede declared, the president has two solid groups of allies.

“Because of his courage and conviction, President Trump has earned the support of America’s pro-life community,” she said.

“Moreover, he has a nation-wide of religious standing behind him. You’ll find us here with our weapon of choice, the rosary.”

“So thank you, Mr. President. We are all praying for you.”

One of seven children, Deidre Byrne studied medicine at Georgetown University, where she joined the U.S. Army. Her service, which included roles as both doctor and surgeon, lasted 29 years. According to the Catholic News Agency (CNA), she was asked to be on “standby” as personal physician to Mother Teresa when the saint visited Washington, D.C. in 1997. Byrne was also a first responder during the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon.

Convinced that she was being called to religious life, Byrne pronounced her first vows with the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which has a medical apostolate, in 2004. She continued to serve with the military, including in Afghanistan, until she retired in 2009 at her order’s request.

In the wake of Sister Dede’s speech, there has been a robust conversation on social media about how extreme the pro-abortion views of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are.

Their opinions have certainly diverged in the past. Biden previously had only a 36% rating as a pro-abortion politician from NARAL, thanks to his previous support for the Hyde Amendment. However, Biden has subsequently rejected the amendment, and the anti-life organization now says it is “proud to endorse” him.

The Hyde Amendment bans federal funding for most abortions, anathema to radically pro-abortion politicians like Planned Parenthood ally Kamala Harris. Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser described Harris earlier this month as “an extremist.”

“Kamala Harris is an extremist who supports abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers, and even infanticide — an agenda rejected by the overwhelming majority of Americans, including millions of Independents and rank-and-file Democrats,” Dannenfelser said.

“As attorney general of California, Harris conspired with the abortion industry to launch a politically-motivated shakedown of brave citizen journalists who exposed Planned Parenthood’s role in the harvest and sale of aborted baby parts for profit.”

“The stakes are life and death and the choice is clear. Pro-life Americans must unite to defeat Biden-Harris.”