Army officer sentenced to 12 years in prison for secretly feeding woman abortion pills

Brandon Jones-Adams pled guilty to intentionally killing a preborn child and was dismissed from the Army, in the latest incident of forced abortion using mail-order pills.

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Army Capt. Brandon Jones-Adams has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to giving a pregnant woman abortion pills without her knowledge or consent, forcing the abortion of her baby.

Live Action reports that Jones-Adams and a junior enlisted female soldier began a relationship in 2024 after both being assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McCord. She learned she was pregnant in May 2025. In August of that year, he gave her a drink in his home, after which she noticed a residue on the glass and later experienced cramping, going to a base emergency room, where she lost the baby at 13 weeks.

An Army investigation subsequently confirmed that Jones-Adams had ordered mifepristone. He eventually pled guilty to intentionally killing a preborn child, domestic violence, fraternization, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and more. He was dismissed from the Army, lost all pay and allowances, and sentenced to the maximum prison sentence of 12 years.

“What Mr. Jones-Adams did was a disgusting act that killed an unborn child and violated the victim’s trust and autonomy in the most personal way,” said Army Criminal Investigation Division Western Field Office Special Agent in Charge Michele Starostka. “When someone crosses that line, we will throw every resource we have into the investigation and make sure they face full accountability.”

Despite the abortion lobby’s framing of abortion as a matter of “choice,” it has long turned a blind eye to abortion coercion. Live Action’s “Aiding Abusers” series draws on news reports, eyewitness testimony, and undercover video to expose Planned Parenthood employees’ willingness to offer abortions to girls as young as 12 without reporting signs of statutory or forcible rape to law enforcement. This enables the men who brought the girls in for appointments to bring them back to their residences and continue abusing them.

With the rise of mail-order abortion pills, it has become easier than ever for abusers to try to eliminate unwanted children over the objections of their mothers.

In 2023, the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute released a study that interviewed 1,000 American women and found that 61 percent of women who undergo abortions do so due to pressure from “male partners, family members, other persons, financial concerns, and other circumstances.” Earlier this month, LifeSiteNews’s Jonathon Van Maren highlighted several recent and ongoing cases, including Illinois resident Emerson Evan who was just sentenced to seven years for “voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child.”

“Forcing a woman to have an abortion, including a minor, is illegal in all 50 states of the United States of America,” according to the Justice Foundation’s Center Against Forced Abortions, which offers a variety of information resources to help those who are being pressured into killing their babies.

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