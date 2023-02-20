Arrest made in suspected murder of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

Police have yet to release further details about the suspect. A press conference is expected to take place on Monday.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Local authorities announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a Catholic bishop in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The person of interest was taken into custody days after Bishop David O’Connell, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, was found dead on Saturday afternoon. Although the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has yet to release further details on the suspect or the ongoing murder investigation, a press conference is expected to take place on Monday.

O’Connell was found in a home in Hacienda Heights before 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The next day, authorities announced that suicide had been ruled out as a cause of death and that police were investigating the incident as a homicide.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, O’Connell was active in the pro-life movement, including prayer vigils outside of California Planned Parenthood facilities. He was a priest for 45 years.

According to Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, O’Connell also had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and “a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

Pro-life activist Lila Rose, whose work is also based in California, described O’Connell as “a true shepherd” who was “passionately pro-life.”

Just devastating. From so many who knew him — Bishop O'Connell was loving, humble, kind. Passionately prolife, passionate in service of immigrants and low-income families. A true shepherd. Murdered in Los Angeles. Lord have mercy. https://t.co/iQRhVgzN4q — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 19, 2023

