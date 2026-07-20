ARRESTED: Homosexual man threatened to shoot up Catholic school, kill children and ‘a few nuns for funsies’

The would-be killer threatened to murder the children of Nebraska’s Catholic governor and was previously convicted of setting an ‘ex-boyfriend’s’ bedroom on fire.

OMAHA, Nebraska (LifeSiteNews) — A Nebraska man has been arrested for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Catholic school with the specific intention of killing nuns and the children of Nebraska’s devout Catholic Governor Jim Pillen.

Ean Halstead, 32 was taken into custody after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday.

Halstead reportedly has a history of violent threats and was previously convicted of threatening an “ex-boyfriend” and setting his bedroom on fire, according to local news outlet KFOR.

On June 26, Halstead posted a message on the Facebook /’page for Columbus Catholic Schools which read, “I’m going to shoot up this school and kill Jim Pillen’s children and a few nuns for (expletive) funsies.” Although posted under the name “Bobby McGee,” law enforcement was able to trace the post back to Halstead.

USA 🇺🇸 Police have apprehended a 32 year old man who was planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Nebraska He said he wanted to kill ‘children and a few nuns for (expletive) funsies’ pic.twitter.com/b5JoI9aOsn — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) July 18, 2026

During a search of Halstead’s apartment, investigators discovered electronic devices linking him to the threats, and he was charged with making terroristic threats and destruction of evidence.

Halstead is being held in a Douglas County Jail.

“Nebraska law enforcement takes threats against our schools seriously, and the Nebraska State Patrol will continue to use every resource available to protect students, staff, and our communities. I want to thank our dedicated team for their professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to keeping Nebraskans safe. This investigation reflects the importance of preparation, collaboration, and the strong partnerships that allow swift and effective response to this type of incident. We are thankful for a safe outcome for all involved,” Colonel Bryan Waugh, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol said.

Dave Lopez, chief of staff to Governor Pillen said: “We are extremely grateful to the dedicated investigators of the Nebraska State Patrol and allied law enforcement agencies for their quick and thorough work to track down this individual and ensure the security of the First Family.”

“We have zero tolerance for political violence here in Nebraska, including threats to carry it out. If you threaten violence against a public official or their family in this state, you will be found and held accountable. The heated political rhetoric that too often leads to radicalization and violence must cool off,” he added.

Share









