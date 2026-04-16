Artemis II Commander: ‘I’m not religious, but when I saw the cross, I broke down in tears’

‘There was just no other avenue for me to explain anything,’ Astronaut Reid Wiseman said after visiting with a chaplain upon returning from the mission around the moon.

(LifeSiteNews) — Astronaut Reid Wiseman, Commander of NASA’s recent Artemis II mission, said that although he’s not religious, he broke down in tears when he saw the cross shortly after getting back to Earth.

Wiseman explained during a press conference that he and the other members of his crew had not yet had time to process everything they experienced during their historic trip around the moon.

“I’m not really a religious person, but there was just no other avenue for me to explain anything, so I asked for the chaplain on the Navy ship to come visit us for a minute,” Wiseman said.

“When that man walked in … I saw the Cross on his collar and I broke down in tears,” Wiseman admitted.

NEW: Astronaut Reid Wiseman, who says he is not religious, says he broke down in tears when he saw the Cross after getting back to Earth. Wiseman: “I’m not really a religious person, but there was just no other avenue for me to explain anything…” Victor Glover: “The only… pic.twitter.com/flMuawwJzv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 16, 2026

“It’s very hard to fully grasp what we just went through,” Wiseman said.

When the sun eclipsed behind the moon, he turned to crewmate Victor Glover and said, “I don’t think humanity has evolved to the point of being able to comprehend what we are looking at right now.”

“It was other-worldly and it was amazing,” he added.

The Artemis II mission was humanity’s first mission to the moon in over 50 years, marking the return of humans to deep space.

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