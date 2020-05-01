As governments eye reopening, churches banned from singing, Communion: Live COVID-19 updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

Knoxville, Tennessee is allowing people to go to church starting today, but its government guidelines specifically declare, “[t]he physical taking of communion/sacrament should not be performed due to the serial breaking of physical distancing across a congregation.”

May 1, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Following up on violations of so-called social distancing “rules” is now for the New York Police Department more of a priority than helping someone who is “getting robbed at gunpoint,” an insider told the New York Post. The anonymous source says police are being told to prioritize social distancing infractions over 911 calls.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called government mandates confining people to their homes “fascist.”

Ohio’s “stay-at-home” mandate has been extended to the end of May.

Media have been quick to hype people protesting draconian lockdowns as “armed” or “gun-toting.” Unrest is becoming particularly strong in Michigan, where Governor Gretchen Whitmer just extended her unpopular executive order confining people to their homes.

“As the legislature met on Thursday, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Capitol building in Lansing to voice frustrations about the stay home order, including some who were armed and entered the Capitol,” CBS News reported.

As businesses are forced to shut down and more than a million Michiganders have filed for unemployment, the state is providing residents with free condoms during the pandemic.

The Guardian reports that in Germany, the government will soon “set out guidelines for holding religious services during the coronavirus pandemic with a list of strict restrictions expected to include a ban on singing” (emphasis added).

“Religious leaders have agreed in advance meetings a set of general rules on strict physical distancing and the prohibition of anything involving bodily fluids, such as kissing religious objects, including the Jewish Torah, or administering communion from hand to mouth....Communal singing has reportedly proved to be a particular sticking point in the discussions, despite repeated warnings by leading epidemiologists that singing is as dangerous as coughing for spreading the virus.”

In April, a California county banned any singing during live-streamed church services in empty church buildings. “Wind instruments” and “harmonicas” were also deemed a threat.

An April 24 BBC article explains, “Bulgaria is the latest country to test a wristband that can track people during the coronavirus pandemic...Several nations are testing similar wristbands to make sure people are obeying orders to stay at home.”

“South Korea and Hong Kong have also been using electronic trackers to help enforce quarantine….As well as confirming a person is staying at home, the device can monitor the wearer's heart rate and be used to call the emergency services.”

As Kansas City, Missouri begins to open back up, most businesses will be required to “track all customers who sit down inside for more than 10 minutes.”

“That means whether you go to a restaurant, a movie theater, or church, the establishment will have to know who you are to allow you entry,” a local news report explained.

Discussing the massive citizen tracking effort, Mayor Quinton Lucas claimed, “our goal isn’t to see what everyone is doing and be Big Brother.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has announced the government will be hiring an “army” of “contact tracers.”

The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln, regarded as one of the most orthodox in the country, has announced plans for public Masses to resume on May 4.

President Trump says he has seen evidence linking the pandemic to a lab in Wuhan, China.