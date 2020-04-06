BREAKING: Boris Johnson in ICU with coronavirus - COVID-19 live updates

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

April 6, 2020, 7:47 p.m. EST: In a lengthy interview with CBS, Bill Gates – whose foundation along with 15 global business, government, and public health leaders co-sponsored an October 2019 simulation exercise based on responding to an international “coronavirus” pandemic – suggested until people are “widely vaccinated,” life will not return to “normal.”

In San Francisco, the first person to be ticketed for violating a municipal shelter-in-place order implemented because of the coronavirus was an 86-year-old grandfather praying outside an abortion center.

April 6, 2020, 7:27 p.m. EST: Panama’s Archbishop Jose Domingo Ulloa flew over Panama City in a helicopter with the Blessed Sacrament on Sunday.

A beautiful photo of a priest standing on a rooftop blessing Paris with the Eucharist in a monstrance has generated buzz.

Priest blessing the city of Paris with the Blessed Sacrament from the roof of Saint Francis Xavier's church pic.twitter.com/SdRMkBbbkG — Pius (@AdhucTecumSum) April 3, 2020

April 6, 2020, 3:28 p.m. EST: Boris Johnson is now in intensive care.

April 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – There are three big pieces of coronavirus news out of the United Kingdom this morning.

The first is that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced over a week ago that he has the coronavirus, has now been hospitalized.

“I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team,” he tweeted.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned “after she flouted her own advice to stay at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus by travelling to her second home on two successive weekends,” Reuters reports.

And Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II gave an address via a rare video message, something she typically only does on Christmas. She thanked National Health Service (NHS) workers and “those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.”

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge,” she said. “And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

The Queen referenced “the very first broadcast I made, in 1940” with her sister: “We, as children, spoke from here at Windsor to children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety” during World War II.

More details about David Benham’s arrest in North Carolina over the weekend are here. Benham, who with his twin brother famously had an HGTV show cancelled over the duo’s biblical understanding of sexuality, was praying outside an abortion facility, allegedly a violation of a “stay-at-home” order.

In its $2 billion coronavirus funding plan, the United Nations has labeled abortion “essential.”

