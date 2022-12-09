News

Associated Press updates stylebook with recommendation to avoid using ‘late-term abortion’

'Instead, use the term abortion later in pregnancy if a general term is needed, but be aware that there are varying definitions of the time period involved,' the journalists' guidebook suggests in deference to pro-abortion rhetoric.
Jean
Mondoro
Jean Mondoro
(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this week, the Associated Press (AP) updated its abortion topical guide in the AP Stylebook to urge use of the term “abortion later in pregnancy” in place of “late-term abortion.”

“Do not use the term ‘late-term abortion,’” reads a Twitter post quoting the recently updated guidance on abortion terminology. “The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists [ACOG] defines late term as 41 weeks through 41 weeks and 6 days of gestation, and abortion does not happen in this period.”

“Instead, use the term abortion later in pregnancy if a general term is needed, but be aware that there are varying definitions of the time period involved.”

“ACOG only denies the existence of the embryonic heart when it inconveniences the pro-abortion agenda,” Dr. Christina Francis of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians & Gynecologists (AAPLOG) told Fox News Digital.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in May, ACOG previously claimed on their website that unborn children do not feel pain until 24 weeks’ gestation, citing studies which are frequently used in pro-abortion arguments but are criticized by experts.

AP also declared that late-term abortion “does not happen.” However, some statewide legislation allows abortion throughout an entire pregnancy, up to birth. During the U.S. midterm elections in November, Michigan overturned its pro-life laws to enshrine this “right” to abortion in its state constitution.

In addition to pushing alternative terminology for late-term abortions, the AP Stylebook also advises calling mothers “pregnant people” and presenting pro-life pregnancy centers negatively.

Pregnant people or people seeking abortions is also acceptable [terminology] to include minors or people who have those experiences but do not identify as women,” the abortion topical guide states. Regarding pro-life pregnancy centers, it encourages journalists to “avoid potentially misleading terms such as pregnancy resource centers or pregnancy counseling centers” because “these terms don’t convey that the centers’ general aim is to prevent abortions.”

When the term “pregnant people” was presented as a more “inclusive” way to describe women seeking abortion, Fox News noted that the action was thoroughly rebuked by conservative Twitter.

Democrats misleading voters on proposition to legalize abortion up to birth in California: report

Leftists and their media allies continue to shamelessly lie about late-term abortion

