Associated Press urges reporters to stop calling riots ‘riots’

Journalists are urged to use the term 'unrest' instead
Wed Oct 7, 2020 - 5:18 pm EST
A George Floyd protest turns into a riot in Indianapolis. shutterstock.com
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Associated Press (AP) has issued a new set of guidelines discouraging journalists from referring to riots as “riots,” urging them to use the term “unrest” instead.

“A riot is a wild or violent disturbance of the peace involving a group of people,” the new addition to the AP Stylebook says. “The term riot suggests uncontrolled chaos and pandemonium. Focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people protesting against lynching, police brutality or for racial justice, going back to the urban uprisings of the 1960s.”

Instead, the AP wants journalists to use the term “unrest” because it is a “vaguer, milder and less emotional term for a condition of angry discontent and protest verging on revolt.”

The new advice follows months of the mainstream media working to downplay violence that has accompanied Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests across the United States, from arson to looting to assault and more:

Slanting the news is nothing new for the standard-setting AP, which in 2017 approved a slate of terminology favorable to transgender activists, such as using “they/them/their” for “stories about people who identify as neither male nor female or ask not to be referred to as he/she/him/her,” changing “gender transition” to “gender confirmation,” and declaring that “gender refers to a person’s social identity, while sex refers to biological characteristics.”

