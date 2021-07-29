Association of American Physicians and Surgeons dismantles push to mandate COVID vaccines for all

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In response to a “Joint Statement” of various medical organizations supporting employer mandates of experimental mRNA COVID-19 gene-therapy injections for approximately 17 million unvaccinated health care workers, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has issued a strong response defending the rights of all individuals, including healthcare workers, to decline all such medical interventions.

AAPS, which was founded in 1943 with a mission of preserving “the highest ethical standards of the Oath of Hippocrates,” declared in a statement “that all human beings have the right to liberty, which they do not forfeit when they serve the sick or the disabled. The ethical commitment to protect others does not require workers to surrender their bodily integrity and self-determination.”

Affirming that such experimental drugs cannot be coerced according to federal law, the non-partisan professional association lamented the increased hospitalizations and deaths that have recently come about despite “around half the population” receiving the injections, which is curiously the opposite result “one would expect in an effective vaccination campaign.”

“Reports of post-injection death or long-term disability to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) are reaching unprecedented levels,” they acknowledged.

And countering the media mantra of “safe & effective,” AAPS clarified that “[m]edical interventions are rarely completely safe or effective, and risks and benefits differ in individual patients and differing circumstances.” In addition, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization for these chemicals “does not confer safety or effectiveness” as “studies are not scheduled to be complete until the end of 2022” and even “FDA-approved products have frequently been withdrawn in the past.”

In addition, AAPS, whose motto “omnia pro aegroto” means “all for the patient,” defended the right of individuals to a religious exemption that was not recognized by the Joint Statement. “[M]any workers object to receiving these products based on their religious beliefs,” they said, and “[m]edical exemptions are virtually never recognized for the COVID vaccines, because there is improper denial that they cause harm to anyone.”

“Long-term effects of these novel, genetically engineered products cannot possibly be known at this point,” they observed. “These could include autoimmune disorders, antibody-enhanced disease, infertility, cancer, or birth defects.”

This point is reportedly and explicitly affirmed by experimental COVID vaccine manufacturer Pfizer. In Tucker Carlson’s commentary addressing the mandates on Wednesday, the Fox News host shared an excerpt from a Pfizer purchase agreement with the government of Albania that stipulated, “[p]urchaser acknowledges … the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are currently not known.”

“Well, is that reassuring?” Carlson exclaimed. “What are those effects? And why don’t we know? And why can’t we ask? No one’s pausing to ask questions at this moment. That’s not allowed … You’re an ‘anti-vaxer’ if you ask those questions!”

With regard to the ethical relationship between employers and employees, AAPS states the former “are obligated to protect their workers from foreseeable hazards, even from risks as low or lower than 1 in 10,000,” nor are they “permitted to impose risks that may well be that significant.”

“Benefit to the public does not justify sacrificing workers who do not willingly accept the risk. Moreover, the benefit to the public in this instance is purely hypothetical,” they wrote. “Uninfected persons cannot transmit infection just because they are unvaccinated. Vaccinated persons can still infect others.”

In an accompanying press release, AAPS president Paul Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., added “[A]s of mid-July, 30 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S. and have natural immunity. Vaccination of these persons confers only risk with little to no benefit, yet these mandates do not exempt them.”

“AAPS favors insistence on fully informed, truly voluntary consent for all medical interventions,” the statement continued. “This includes full disclosure of all risks, and a diligent effort to identify and track risks. Otherwise, workers are being conscripted into a mass experiment, one which would not be approved by an Institutional Review Board on both ethical and scientific grounds.”

“Instead of depending solely on experimental vaccines, medical institutions should be leading the way in innovative infection control … prophylactic and proactive early treatment, which is generally not being provided today; and immune system support including adequate vitamin D,” the statement reads.

“Our medical organizations should be advocating for free and open discussion, and opposing censorship by governmental agencies, media, Big Tech, and corporate health care.”

“Without freedom, there is no safety for either workers or our patients,” the statement concluded.

Those who wish to read the Statement in Support of the Right of All, Including Medical Workers, to Decline Medical Intervention in its entirety, may click here.

