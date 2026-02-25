AstraZeneca, J&J COVID shots made some recipients’ bodies attack their own blood cells: study

The AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots triggered life-threatening immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis, seriously injuring patients in the UK and US.

(LifeSiteNews) — Researchers have reportedly settled a perplexing question: How two non-mRNA COVID-19 shots caused a rare but life-threatening blood clotting condition in some recipients.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) found that components in the AstraZeneca (AZ) and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jabs triggered shot-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) in people with “an unlucky combination of genetic background and a particular mutation in their antibody-producing B cells,” according to a report in Science.

Unlike the mRNA-based jabs, the AZ and J&J products “used an adenoviral vector to deliver a gene for SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein into the body’s cells,” reported The Defender.

Instead of targeting a viral protein, rogue antibodies set off a dangerous cascade in those persons.

The Defender report explains:

According to the study, the patients’ bodies attacked their own platelets — tiny cell fragments crucial for blood clotting and wound healing — causing them to clump together. This resulted in a low platelet count and the formation of blood clots. The researchers discovered that in a small number of people, the immune system “can accidentally confuse a normal adenovirus protein with a human blood protein termed platelet factor 4” (PF4), resulting in clotting. This occurred due to similarities between platelets and the adenovirus contained in the vaccines — a mechanism known as molecular mimicry.

About one in 200,000 people developed VITT after having received the J&J jab, which was given in the United States.

A higher percentage, about three in 100,000, who received the AZ shot in the United Kingdom developed the condition.

Neither injection lasted for long in their respective markets, and mRNA products soon dominated around the globe.

The NEJM study demonstrates that much more investigation into vaccine safety remains to be done.

“This discovery, at its core, demonstrates how much we still have to learn, and that must precede any attestation of safety,” Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., senior research scientist for Children’s Health Defense (CHD), told The Defender.

The study “provides several important takeaways” and “vindicates those who have been diagnosed clinically with VITT, but who were dismissed and gaslit when they attributed this life-threatening condition to vaccines they had received,” noted internal medicine physician Dr. Clayton J. Baker. However, “none of these findings support the notion of ‘safer’ vaccine.”

“Vaccines are fundamentally unsafe for certain subsets of the population,” said Baker. “This argues definitively against population-wide mandates” and “shows that the adenovirus vector platform is fundamentally flawed.”

