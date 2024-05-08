AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccines worldwide amid lawsuits alleging severe harm

The manufacturer insists that its intention of pulling the COVID-19 vaccine from markets around the globe is based solely on decreased demand, but the shots have been linked to a condition that can cause fatal blood clots.

(LifeSiteNews) — The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has withdrawn the marketing authorization for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine at the manufacturer’s request.

AstraZeneca insists that its intention of pulling it COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, from markets around the globe is based solely on decreased demand as other more effective vaccines have become available.

However, the announcement comes as the pharmaceutical giant faces lawsuits concerning severe harm — including death — to some of the vaccine’s recipients.

AstraZeneca admitted in a court document submitted in February that Vaxzevria, “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS,” while adding, “The causal mechanism is not known.”

TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome) is perhaps better described as VITT, “Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia,” coined in March 2021, not long after the COVID-19 vaccines were being mandated around the globe.

VITT denotes a condition where blood clots form, reducing normal blood flow after reception of certain COVID-19 vaccines.

Young people were soon found to be at higher risk for developing the condition.

As early as May 2021, those under age 40 were being directed away from taking the AstraZeneca jab.

The UK government revealed in 2022 that 247 cases of fatal blood clots in those who had received AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine had been reported up until March 31 of that year. During that same period, 3,385 non-fatal blood clots were reported.

More than 50 cases have been lodged in a U.K. High Court, “with victims and grieving relatives seeking damages estimated to be worth up to £100 million,” according to a report by the UK Telegraph.

“It has taken AstraZeneca a year to formally admit that their vaccine can cause the devastating blood clots, when this fact has been widely accepted by the clinical community since the end of 2021,” Sarah Moore, a partner at law firm Leigh Day representing the victims, told The Telegraph in April.

Today’s news of Astrazeneca’s withdrawal of its vaccine European markets “will be seen as a decision linked with AstraZeneca’s recent admission that the vaccine can cause TTS, and the fact that regulators across the world suspended or stopped usage of the vaccine following concerns regarding TTS.”

Despite the acknowledgement of cases of TTS contracted by recipients of its COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca has insisted that its product met industry standards.

“Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems,” the Big Pharma corporation said in a statement. “Patient safety is our highest priority, and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines.

“AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was first given the nod by the EMA in January 2021,” a report by the Associated Press (AP) noted. “Within weeks, however, concerns grew about the vaccine’s safety, when dozens of countries suspended the vaccine’s use after unusual but rare blood clots were detected in a small number of immunized people. The EU regulator concluded AstraZeneca’s shot didn’t raise the overall risk of clots, but doubts remained.”

“Partial results from its first major trial — which Britain used to authorize the vaccine — were clouded by a manufacturing mistake that researchers didn’t immediately acknowledge,” the AP report continued. Sadly, “Insufficient data about how well the vaccine protected older people led some countries to initially restrict its use to younger populations before reversing course.”

Some are questioning the morality of AstraZeneca’s leadership, fully supportive of its mandated vaccine even as evidence of serious side effects arose.

“When I met the AstraZeneca boss in Davos, he claimed Covid vaccine mandates were needed to PROTECT as many people as possible,” Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini recounted on X.

“Today, his drug was pulled off the market after it was revealed it HURT the same people forced to have it,” Yemini said. “Let that sink in.”

