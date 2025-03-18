Astronaut praises Jesus while stranded on International Space Station: ‘He’s at work in all things’

‘I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It’s bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,’ Butch Wilmore said about being stranded on the International Space Station for nine months.

(LifeSiteNews) — When asked about what he has learned while stranded in space for the last nine months, astronaut Butch Wilmore spoke without hesitation: “I can tell you honestly, my feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It’s bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Wilmore, while waiting to board a rescue flight home from the International Space Station (ISS) orbiting 250 miles above the Earth, was responding to a video interview question by CBS News reporter Mark Strassmann. Wilmore continued his faith-filled answer:

Jesus Christ is working out His plan and His purposes for His glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays out into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out and I am content because I understand that. I understand that He’s at work in all things. Some things are for the good — go to Hebrews chapter 11 — some things look to us to be not so good, but it’s all working out for His good, for those that will believe. That’s the answer. Thanks for asking!

“Astronomical faith!” exclaimed Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on X, describing Wilmore’s profession of his faith in Jesus Christ.

When he’s not orbiting the planet, Wilmore is a member of Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas.

He has reportedly kept in touch with members of his congregation during his long, unexpected sojourn in space, has taken part in prayer services, and has reached out to ailing church members via the space station’s internet phone.

He “can’t wait to get back to face-to-face ministering and smelling fresh-cut grass,” according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

“I emailed him, and [Wilmore] told me he hasn’t learned anything new about God from being in space,” recounted Dahn. “It has only affirmed what he already believed. God’s Word is sufficient.”

Wilmore and fellow astronaut Suni Williams are scheduled to splash down off Florida’s Gulf of America coast near Tallahassee at 5:57 pm today after having orbited the Earth 4,576 times, travelling 121 million miles.

