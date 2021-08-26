At least 12 U.S. troops killed in ISIS suicide bombings at Kabul airport; calls grow for Biden to resign or be impeached

Explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital city, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 140; the death toll is expected to rise.

KABUL, Afghanistan (LifeSiteNews) — At least twelve U.S. servicemen were among hundreds of people killed or injured by ISIS suicide bombers outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday, as the Biden administration’s cataclysmic withdrawal from the region spirals out of control.

Amid frantic attempts to evacuate U.S. personnel and Afghan citizens in time for the August 31 pull-out deadline, suicide bombers affiliated with radical Islamic terror group ISIS-K reportedly killed dozens of people in twin explosions near the Kabul airport.

The attacks have killed at least 60 people and injured more than 140, with the death toll expected to rise.

Early reports indicated that four U.S. Marines were among the casualties, while three other Marines were reported to have been injured.

Now reports confirm at least twelve U.S. military members were killed in the blasts:

The suicide bombings took place outside the Kabul airport, to which thousands of Americans and Afghans have fled in a desperate attempt to escape the country.

As reported by the Daily Wire, “[t]wo terror bombings rocked areas just outside of the airport on Thursday as throngs of people flocked to the airport seeking evacuation from the largely Taliban-controlled country.”

“One reported ISIS suicide bomber hit one of the airport’s main gates, the Abbey Gate. Another explosion struck just outside of Kabul’s Baron Hotel, which has been a gathering place for Americans waiting to be evacuated from the country.”

“12 United States servicemembers have been killed in Afghanistan,” wrote former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Tragic. Pray for these families.”

New York Times reporter Fahim Abed, who is based in Kabul, reported earlier in the day that at least 40 people have been reported dead in the bombings, while 120 wounded were “transferred to Kabul area hospitals.”

Among the 120 injured in the blasts, 60% were reportedly in critical condition at the time.

Abed said numbers of the deceased and wounded may be far higher, as healthcare workers were allegedly told by the Taliban not to report the casualty count.

Shortly after Abed’s report, the BBC reported that 60 had been killed at 140 injured.

A source told Fox News that hundreds of terrorists affiliated with ISIS-K are in the “vicinity” of the Kabul airport, with attacks predicted to continue.

The Daily Wire reported that “[f]or days, ISIS fighters have been reported in the area triggering security alerts from NATO nations.”

The Biden administration has committed to an August 31 pull-out date of U.S. military personnel from Afghanistan, while White House press secretary Jen Psaki has admitted that “some” Americans will be left behind.

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec shared a text he said he received from an active-duty officer who said “[t]he Commander-in-Chief has failed us and we are paying for it with our lives.”

While foreign leaders like UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have called upon the president to extend the end-of-the month deadline to provide for the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies, Biden has refused to do so after the Taliban threatened “consequences” if the U.S. were to remain in the region into September.

The unfolding disaster has led to increased calls for President Biden to resign or face impeachment for his role in Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the resurgence of extremist violence in the region.

Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson tweeted Thursday that if “President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan. Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades.”

Pro-life advocate Abby Johnson agreed, tweeting, “8 months in. Here we are. IMPEACH.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted that “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”

Daily Wire founder, podcast host, and author Ben Shapiro wrote a Twitter thread calling for the impeachment of the 46th president, saying “Biden is responsible for all of this.”

China and Russia on the move.

For no reason.

Afghanistan as the renewed home of international terror.

For no reason.

None of this had to happen.

None of this was "inevitable."

None of this was "planned."

“We haven’t heard anything from President Biden,” wrote Indiana Republican and U.S. Navy veteran Rep. Jim Banks. “The White House continues to postpone briefings.”

“@SpeakerPelosi has tweeted about Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, but not a word about the growing loss of American lives in Afghanistan. Is there any leadership in this country?”

Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, confirmed in a briefing Thursday afternoon that at least 12 members of the U.S. military had been killed and at least 15 more were injured in the attacks.

President Biden has yet to make any comments on Thursday’s events.

