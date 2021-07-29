At least one California inmate pregnant as ‘transgender’ convicts move into women’s prisons

CHOWCHILLA, California, July 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — At least one female California prisoner has become pregnant, and multiple others may have been assaulted, as California continues moving biological men claiming to be women into actual women’s prisons, a feminist legal group has said.

“We have now heard from seven different people inside CCWF [Central California Women's Facility] that at least one woman, possibly more, is now pregnant after being housed with a male felon who was transferred to the women’s prison under SB132,” Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), a pro-abortion, “radical feminist” group that opposes transgenderism, tweeted Monday.

The non-profit had reported last week that CCWF, the largest women’s prison in the state, had begun offering contraception amid alleged assaults by gender-confused men, in what inmates were calling “a nightmare’s worst nightmare.”

“The new resources are a tacit admission by officials that women should expect to be raped when housed in prison with men, where all sex is considered non-consensual by default within the system,” WoLF said. The group added that “posters recently appeared in medical rooms outlining the options available to ‘pregnant people’ in prison,” including abortion.

“The poster also declares that women have the right to ‘contraceptive counseling and your choice of birth control methods by a licensed health care provider within 60-180 days prior to scheduled release date.’” The methods featured Plan B, an abortifacient that kills newly-conceived babies.

Sources reportedly informed WoLF of recent sexual assaults at CCFW and said that the facility has not been able to prevent sexual activity between incarcerated women and the “transgender” arrivals. 20.5 percent of transgender inmates are registered sex offenders, according to a 2009 analysis by UC Irvine, and around 40 percent of gender-confused males in major U.S. cities are infected with HIV.

In April, the Los Angeles Times reported that California has nevertheless begun processing the transfers of more than 260 men who say they are transgender women to women’s prisons, following the enactment of a recent law, Senate Bill 132. No requests have been denied, the newspaper said.

Signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) last year, SB 132 authorizes prison housing assignments for “transgender, non-binary and intersex people” based on “gender identity,” regardless of anatomy.

As of May, eleven men, some convicted for sex crimes or murder, were moved to CCWF after SB 132 took effect in January. The number of processed transfers currently stands at around 20, WoLF said last week. And at the same time, California prisoners who claimed to be “transgender” or “non-binary” have increased by more than 10 percent this year, up to 1,237.

“The nearly 300 pending transfers are only the beginning of the invasion of women’s prisons by violent male inmates, including convicted murderers and rapists,” WoLF said.

Along with the new contraception regime in CCFW, WoLF has noted a 16-hour class for male prisoners moving to women’s facilities on “fears about living with women.” There are apparently “no consequences for failure,” according to sources at a prison near Los Angeles.

California facilities have enhanced security protocol, as well, though the security level of biological men is “otherwise completely disregarded” after transferring, according to WoLF.

“Nightmare” transgender prison problems don’t end with the Golden State. Earlier this year, a whistleblower in Washington said that a gender-confused man raped a woman upon arriving at a prison in Pierce County, echoing similar reports in the U.K. and Illinois.