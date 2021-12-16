Doctor banned for using ivermectin slams ‘dangerous’ COVID shots at rally celebrating post-WWII ethics code

In October, Nagase gained notoriety for speaking out against government COVID rules and for treating 3 COVID patients with ivermectin in a rural hospital. As he indicated in his speech, the doctor was then blacklisted by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

VICTORIA, British Columbia, (LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian doctor said his success in treating COVID patients with ivermectin compelled him to speak at a rally honoring the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code.

Dr. Daniel Nagase began his December 9 speech by telling a crowd of about 500 outside British Columbia’s provincial legislature that he “dared to treat three COVID patients with ivermectin, a safe and effective drug.”

“The good news is that all three elderly patients who received ivermectin recovered from COVID and were discharged from hospital,” he said.

However, the “bad news” about the doctor curing three people successfully with ivermectin was that he is now “banned from working in all of Alberta’s hospitals.”

“What I thought was just a hospital problem turned out to be far bigger, as I was about to discover,” said Nagase.

“There is a regulatory problem, where both the Colleges in BC and Alberta, the Colleges that dictate who may practice medicine, banned the use of ivermectin to treat COVID,” he continued.

“But not only did they ban a safe drug, the College of Physicians and Surgeons pushed a dangerous and ineffective injection as the only path forward for an unremarkable seasonal virus, one with a greater than 99% survival rate.”

In October, Nagase gained notoriety for speaking out against government COVID rules and for treating the three COVID patients with ivermectin in a rural hospital. As he indicated in his speech, the doctor was then blacklisted by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

Several studies have shown that ivermectin, a widely-used generic drug with virtually no risk of serious side effects, can be effective against COVID-19.

Regulators and drug makers have nevertheless aggressively suppressed the medication, but various leading experts like Dr. Peter McCollough, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Dr. Robert Malone, as well as the 12,700 doctors and scientists who signed the Rome Declaration, have endorsed it as a COVID treatment.

Like many drugs, ivermectin has multiple applications, and while one of them is for animals, its use for treating human ailments is well established and was not controversial until the drug was mentioned in the context of COVID-19.

Unlike expensive recently patented early COVID treatments, such as Remdesivir, the average cost of ivermectin per patient is approximately $24.

Hydroxychloroquine has been shown to have similar success rates.

COVID jabs being pushed by officials are the ‘most dangerous’ ones in vaccine history

At the Victoria rally, Nagase said that, in his view, the problem right now is even “greater than the medical licensing boards pushing the most dangerous injection in the history of vaccination.”

“Politicians pushed lockdowns, a term for prisoners. Remember two weeks to flatten the curve? Then it became two months, and now almost 2 years later, freedom from imprisonment, a lockdown, only at the price of submitting to an inhuman experiment,” said Nagase.

Nagase then said that MRNA vaccines are a “genetic tool that killed all the animals it was tested on when trialed with SARS Coronavirus 1.”

“It would be unethical to repeat this scientific abomination on animals. But now taking the deadly RNA manipulation is the price of being freed from a ‘lockdown,’ or so they say,” the doctor continued.

“For those who did not believe the great lie that a vaccine could end a pandemic, for those who refused the unreasonable idea that locking down the healthy could better society… there came coercion. Take the injection or lose your job, your house, your family.”

Nagase then said that COVID vaccine mandates are a “problem that infects judiciaries and health authorities alike.”

“Bureaucrats who use the excuse of [the] public good to steal money, steal people’s futures, and steal the very freedoms that are the foundations of something called Humanity,” he added.

Many consider such mandates an indefensible assault on individual freedoms given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for children ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. For this reason, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

Nagase also said that people need to choose freedom over virus mandates and medical products pushed at the hands of governments and the medical establishment.

“The ability to choose between evil and good, between slavery and freedom. That very ability to choose was given to each and every one of us because, the Creator of all creation rules with reason, love and enlightenment,” the doctor stated.

“Tyrants today seek to enslave our souls with senseless acts of violence. Look at Australia and Germany. How sad is that heart which is turned away from freedom by fears and falsehood.”

Nagase said that the “choice is ours,” adding that just as it was the “choice of all of creation to give us freedom, we too must choose to use our eyes to see truth, our minds to think with reason, and our hearts to create love and beauty.”

“One world is that of mindlessness, lies, and slavery. The other is the image of truth, justice, and freedom,” the doctor declared.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Ban Critical Race Theory in public schools Show Petition Text 8212 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The dangerous ideas of Critical Race Theory (CRT) are being forced on students in public schools around the country. This is wrong and parents have had enough! It's time to join them in saying "STOP!" to this harmful and racist propaganda. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which says "No to CRT" in public schools, and "Yes to parents' right" to strongly protest CRT. But, what is CRT anyway and why is it so dangerous? Critical Race Theory is a hateful system of indoctrination which teaches that one race is either superior or inferior to another race, and that the United States is inherently racist. CRT is dangerous and hateful precisely because it teaches children who are not white to despise and envy white children simply because of their skin color. And, as a result, it also teaches white children to despise themselves simply because of the color of their skin. CRT also erroneously teaches that American society is inherently racist, and that different, detrimental policies (like reparations for slavery and race-based pay scales) should be imposed on the population to redistribute wealth from whites to non-whites. This type of racist/marxist propaganda should have NO place in public, taxpayer-funded schools! And, thankfully, American parents of EVERY COLOR are raising their voices and ballots against it! Indeed, parents understand the destructive ramifications of CRT and, despite outrageous threats from Biden's Justice Department to prosecute them, they have been strongly protesting CRT at school board meetings across the country! And now, in the first test of its kind, a candidate who was campaigning hard against CRT just won the governorship of Virginia in a huge upset victory. That's great news, but we now need to contact every state legislature about this crucial educational issue. And, we need to DEMAND that they BAN Critical Race Theory from every public school in their states - both primary and high schools, and colleges! Whereas advocates of CRT seem more intent on vengence than on teaching children of every race to respect everybody, regardless of skin color, American parents of every race understand that it is not the color of one's skin that matters, but the content of one's character (to paraphrase Martin Luther King, Jr.). Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition asking all state legislatures to BAN Crititical Race Theory from public schools in their respective states. Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'States are fighting the Left over the morally bankrupt critical race theory' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/states-are-fighting-the-left-over-the-morally-bankrupt-critical-race-theory/ 'Parents who oppose Critical Race Theory in schools could be prosecuted by FBI' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/attorney-general-tasks-fbi-to-move-against-parents-protesting-leftist-agenda-in-schools/ Ohio parents testify: Yes, critical race theory is in our schools, and we say NO! - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/ohio-parents-testify-yes-critical-race-theory-is-in-our-schools-and-we-say-no An excellent Heritage Foundation document on CRT: Critical Race Theory Would Not Solve Racial Inequality: It Would Deepen It **Photo Credit: EJ Nickerson / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The December 9 rally featured other prominent speakers such as Dr. Charles Hoffe and former Premier of Newfoundland Brian Peckford.

The rally sponsor was the magazine Common Ground, which said the event was held to remember the Nazi doctors who were “were convicted and sentenced to death for their atrocities” at the Nuremberg trials, and to honor the ten medical principles of the Nuremberg Code “which became international law.”

Mainstream media attacked the rally as some brought effigies of local politicians being hanged.

However, Common Ground said that the magazine had nothing to do with the effigies, and that those responsible for them were not invited and, despite being told to do so, would not leave.

A recent report from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed at least 21,000 side effects, with 24 deaths of American children aged 12 to 17 years following COVID vaccination.

There is much evidence that vaccine mandates are a failed strategy for tackling COVID, according to a growing body of data.

A Trudeau government policy banning Canadians over 12 who have chosen not to get the abortion tainted COVID jabs from traveling by air, sea, or train, has been in effect since December 1.

Those with the jabs will have to use Canada’s vaccine passport or their provincial systems to prove they have had the still experimental injections.

Share











