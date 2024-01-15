Atheist homosexual WEF adviser fears a Trump reelection will land ‘death blow’ to ‘global order’

(LifeSiteNews) — A highly influential figure with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF) has proposed that should Donald Trump regain the presidency of the United States in this election year it would likely deal a “death blow to what remains of the global order.”

Yuval Noah Harari, a 47-year-old homosexual atheist Jew, is a transhumanist philosopher and popular author. He lectures at Hebrew University in Jerusalem while also serving as one of Schwab’s closest confidants in the globalist WEF. He raised eyebrows in August 2022 when he disturbingly remarked that the world no longer needs the “vast majority” of “useless” workers who will be displaced by technological advances. He has also remarked that “humans” are no longer “mysterious souls” but merely “hackable animals.”

In a January 11 interview, Steven Bartlett, British host of the YouTube channel The Diary of a CEO, asked Harari, “Are you concerned that Trump might be elected again?”

“I think it’s very likely,” he mourned. “And if it happens, it is likely to be a kind of deathblow to what remains of the global order. And he [Trump] says it openly.”

Harari continued proposing that populist politicians these days present a “false dichotomy” between patriotism and globalism.

“By now it should be clear that many of these politicians present a false dichotomy, a false binary vision of the world, as if you have to choose between patriotism and globalism, between being loyal to your nation and being loyal to some kind of other global government or whatever. And this is completely false.”

Summarizing the goals of the WEF, LifeSite president Steve Jalsevac said the organization is “completely committed to utterly changing the entire world governance system and removing all borders, cultures and customs and [establishing] just one world order, run by business and government working together.”

First, “they have to devastate everything,” he continued. “They have to devastate the world economy. They have to create wars, and they have to bring us down to the lowest possible level of fear, hunger and despair in order for us to finally accept them as our savior with their new system.”

Harari went on explaining that “when we talk about global cooperation, we definitely don’t have in mind, at least not anybody that I know, a global government. This is an impossible and very dangerous idea.”

In an interview on the topic of the WEF last year, LifeSite’s Frank Wright, an expert on the machinations of the globalist institution, summarized that the organization’s entire modus operandi is to “attract influential people in order to promote a managerial program that is largely infused by technology.”

Such an idea has been around since 1941, though the technology has not been present until current times. This agenda aims at the “supplanting of [both] state and institutional power with that of an international managerial class, one which we have today.”

This managerial class now has the technology “to advance an idea of the future humanity,” which Wright believes equates to “the deletion of everything valuable about the human experience in order to make human beings globally more manageable. ‘We have a management problem, and it is humanity’ from their point of view, and from ours, it’s them.”

Trump has defied the agenda of what Tucker Carlson calls the Washington “Uniparty” by appointing Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe vs. Wade in the 2022 Dobbs decision, and by opposing the war in Ukraine.

In June 2023, Trump pledged at CPAC that “we will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers.” He went on to promise, “I am your retribution. I will totally obliterate the deep state … and we will restore the American republic to all of its radiant glory.”

In a video release last March, the 45th president also professed “a complete commitment to dismantling the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home.”

