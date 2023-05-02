Catholic school board bars conservative media critical of trustee’s anti-Christian tweets

Campaign Life Coalition says the ban was inspired by a viral video showing the board fleeing instead of responding to an anti-Christian tweet by its trustee Wendy Ashby.

UPDATE: This article was updated at 4:44 p.m. ET after Vosylius informed LifeSiteNews that he was served a legal trespass notice from the WCDSB reiterating the terms of his ban.

KITCHENER, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Waterloo Catholic School Board banned Campaign Life Coalition and Rebel News from their meeting following a viral video of the school trustees refusing to answer questions about an anti-Catholic tweet by their colleague Wendy Ashby.

In a video posted May 1 by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), security bans videographer Myles Vosylius from the Waterloo Catholic School Board (WCDSB) meeting, telling him they were instructed by the school board to deny him entry.

“You were told by the board that I’m not allowed to be on property here?” Vosylius questioned the two security officers.

“Yes, you and two other individuals,” a female guard replied, referring to Rebel News staff, revealing they were given names and pictures of who to ban from the event.

On Tuesday, Vosylius announced on social media that in addition to being barred from Monday’s event, he has also been served with a formal trespass notice by the board, warning him that legal action will be taken if he attempts to enter the premises.

BREAKING: I was just sent this document from the @WCDSBNewswire An official trespassing notice saying if I return to the property, I will be fined and legally trespassed. But they gave 0 reason for this! YOUR PRESSURE IS WORKING! This is pathetic and fear-mongering. Take a… pic.twitter.com/mMgwlMEokX — Myles Vosylius (@myles5467) May 2, 2023

Vosylius told LifeSiteNews that it appeared to him that the “WCDSB is afraid.”

BREAKING: Waterloo Catholic School Board just forbade Campaign Life's videographer, Myles Vosilius, and Rebel News, from being on WCDSB property. WCDSB doesn't want the public to know what's happening inside re: parent delegations who will demand the firing of the racist,… pic.twitter.com/c5JCXp9NSh — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) May 1, 2023

“Afraid of what? No clue,” he continued. “The most likely answer is that the WCDSB and senior administration saw the video I made with CLC, and how we helped mobilize this group of concerned parents to TAKE ACTION.”

“Therefore, after last week’s heated meeting and our viral video, the only logical conclusion is they are afraid of the pressure we are applying, through video reports, petitions, concerned parents raising their voice, and how it is working, demanding the resignation of the racist and sexist trustee, Wendy Ashby,” he stated.

“WCDSB doesn’t want the public to know what’s happening inside re: parent delegations who will demand the firing of the racist, anti-Christian, and misandrist bigot, Wendy Ashby, at tonight’s Board meeting,” Campaign Life tweeted.

Following Ashby’s offensive tweet, CLC launched an online petition breaking down Ashby’s remarks and demanding her immidiate removal from the Waterloo School Board.

In the now-viral video posted to Twitter by CLC, Rebel News reporter David Menzies can be seen asking WCDSB chair Tracey Weiler about tweets made by Ashby, in which she called “white Christian” males the “most dangerous creature on the planet.”

Waterloo Catholic School Trustees walked out of a board meeting tonight after being challenged about the racist, anti-Christian tweets by woke Trustee Wendy Ashby. Watch parents EXPLODE in support of the challenge by Rebel News’ @TheMenzoid. #FireWendyAshby #cdnpoli… pic.twitter.com/LQs7cUjFAB — Campaign Life Coalition (@CampaignLife) April 25, 2023

Menzies read aloud Ashby’s remarks vilifying white Christian males, and asked, “Does this board condemn or approve this statement?”

No member of WCDSB deigned to answer. Instead, a moderator tried to shut Menzies down by warning him that “such behavior would result in your removal from this proceeding should it continue.”

As Menzies pushed for a response, supported by cheers from the crowd, the school trustees gathered their belongings and left the room.

Myles Vosylius himself featured in another viral video after he pleaded with the York Catholic District School Board to uphold the true Catholic teaching he had received as their student instead of substituting LGBT ideology.

CLC encourages its pro-family base to “put pressure on the individual WCDSB trustees to censure Ashby over her anti-Christian hate mongering” and has supplied a list of all the elected trustees and their contact information here:

Cambridge / North Dumfries

David Guerin

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2162

[email protected]

Marisa Phillips

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2166

[email protected]

Bob Sikora

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2164

[email protected]

Kitchener / Wilmot

Kathy Doherty-Masters

(Vice-Chair of the Board)

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2156

[email protected]

Renee Kraft

[email protected]

Tracey Weiler

(Chair of the Board)

519-578-3677 Ext. 2131

[email protected]

Waterloo / Wellesley / Woolwich

Sally Fuentes

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2158

[email protected]

Linda Cuff

(519) 578-3660 Ext. 2168

[email protected]

