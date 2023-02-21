Atlanta archbishop blesses new 24/7 eucharistic chapel at city’s airport

The chapel was built as an addition to an already-existing interfaith chapel.

ATLANTA (LifeSiteNews) — An airport in the United States now has a 24/7 eucharistic chapel.

On Monday, February 13, on his way to catch a flight, Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, O.FM. Conv., blessed the latest addition to his archdiocese — a 24/7 eucharistic chapel located in the international terminal at the Atlanta, Georgia, airport.

The airport’s chaplain, Father Kevin Peek, told Catholic News Agency in an interview that the chapel was meant to bring Christ into the lives of all those who pass through or work at the airport, and from there, “out into the world.”

“I go out there and offer Mass on Saturday night and Sunday night for all the travelers in order to give them two opportunities to make their Sunday obligation,” he said. He said that the airport’s three deacons are able to host Communion services on days when there is no Mass.

The chapel was built as an addition to an already-existing interfaith chapel. The eucharistic chapel was created out of a storage closet located within the chapel.

The airport’s interfaith chaplain, Blair Walker, told CNA that he had been unsure of how to include the tabernacle into the chapel’s design when he realized that the storage room, covered in frosted glass, could easily be used to house the tabernacle.

“We realized, ‘Oh, we can remove the frosting off it,’” he said.

“The space is designed for shared sacred use,” he added, “so we don’t want any one thing in there that overpowers the faith groups that are using it.”

“The chapel allows airline workers and travelers to bring Christ out into their lives and into the world,” Fr. Peek said.

Archbishop Hartmayer, previously the bishop of Savannah, Georgia, has previously been reported on by LifeSiteNews for his position regarding certain issues. Back in 2015, when the Supreme Court ruled that homosexual unions were to be considered “marriage,” Hartmayer was among countless Catholic bishops across the United States who spoke out against this legalization of same-sex “marriage,” noting that the decision “does not resolve the moral debate that preceded it and will most certainly continue in its wake.”

However, despite the now-archbishop’s statement on marriage, he has not always held to traditional beliefs. As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, Hartmayer led a retreat for the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests (AUSCP) during its 2017 assembly, despite the group’s heretical proposals. In an August 2016 press release, the AUSCP published a statement signed by its leadership team which claims that “ordaining woman permanent deacons will enhance pastoral ministry to God’s people.” Even more seriously, the AUSCP also called for the ordination of female priests, calling “for the study of, and an open discussion for the ordination of women and married men to the priesthood.”

Although the chapel was added to the airport this past November, the archbishop could not consecrate it until his flight this February because of the chapel’s location behind security.

