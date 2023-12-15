Maxime Bernier slams Trudeau gov’t for mandating tampons in male washrooms

Maxime Bernier accused 'cultural marxists' of desiring to turn as 'many men as possible into non-binary, trans, gender-fluid, weak, effeminate sissies.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier tore a page off a new federal government directive mandating feminine hygiene products in men’s bathrooms, calling it an “attack against masculinity,” and part of a “wider ideological battle” against men in an aim to turn them into “weaklings.”

“The Liberal decision to distribute tampons in men’s toilets everywhere, including on military bases, is just another step in the systematic attack against masculinity, and part of a wider ideological battle,” wrote Bernier on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday.

The Liberal decision to distribute tampons in men’s toilets everywhere, including on military bases, is just another step in the systematic attack against masculinity, and part of a wider ideological battle. The woke far left want to destroy Western societies, which they see as… pic.twitter.com/eirnOtpfwA — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) December 14, 2023

In his post, Bernier observed that the “far-left want to destroy Western societies, which they see as responsible for all evils in the world.”

“They’re not only busy undermining our institutions, our culture, our economy, our values, our history, our social cohesion, and the traditional family. They also want to completely destroy traditional gender identities and roles,” he noted.

Bernier has been a consistent vocal opponent of extreme gender-bending ideologies, saying there are only two “sexes” and that “common sense will prevail” in the gender debate. He has also been opposed to LGBT indoctrination in public schools. He has also called out the Conservative Party of Canada for not being vocal enough about these issues.

His commentary was brought on by a new federal mandate, which LifeSiteNews reported a few days ago, that forces all Canadian federal workplaces, including military bases, to provide what are termed “menstruation kits” in men’s bathrooms to promote “inclusivity.”

The new mandate comes into force today, December 15, as per an directive issued by Employment and Social Development Canada, which claims giving out free pads and tampons in men’s bathrooms enables “menstruating persons to take part fully in the workforce and society at large.”

Bernier noted that Canada is “throwing the baby out with the bathwater by letting the woke fanatics impose a new, unnatural and degenerate model,” when it comes to gender.

He argued that while it is “great that individuals nowadays are not coerced anymore into strictly conforming to traditional gender stereotypes,” the reality is women are “encouraged to not have children, treat all men like potential rapists, be ambitious and aggressive in their careers, and made to feel like failures if they prefer more traditional roles.”

Bernier: Cultural ‘Marxists’ want to turn men into ‘sissies” and ‘gender-fluid’ weaklings

Bernier noted how in today’s Canada, “traditionally feminine role models and identities” are being “normalized for men,” as traditional male roles are being frowned upon as “toxic” and thus somehow bad.

He observed that “human history” has shown that “strong men” have played the role of their society’s “providers and protectors,” but men today are being pushed into a corner.

“Today they [men] are not praised for their courage and selflessness, but denounced as exhibiting ‘toxic masculinity.’ It is no coincidence if the cultural Marxists have become obsessed with gender issues, and aim to brainwash and confuse our children with their sick gender ideology,” noted Bernier.

Bernier noted how the goal of the “cultural Marxists” is to turn as “many men as possible into non-binary, trans, gender-fluid, weak, effeminate sissies.”

“In short, in a world that is becoming increasingly unstable and dangerous, they want our society to disintegrate and become defenseless,” he said.

Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable push in western nations to actively promote gender ideology to young people, particularly in the United States and Canada.

The Liberal Federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is fully on board with the LGBT agenda. Recently, it pledged a whopping $100 million in funding last year for LGBT activist groups, with much of the money focused on youth and on-the-ground initiatives.

In 2017, Canada’s Senate passed what is termed the transgender rights bill. This bill adds “gender expression” and “gender identity” to Canada’s Human Rights Code and to the Criminal Code’s hate crime section.

Around the same time, Canada’s federal public servants were forced to take a mandatory feminist “gender equality” course or face unspecified consequences.

As for Bernier, he frequented many anti-COVID lockdown rallies across Canada throughout 2021 and 2022 when most provinces had in place strict COVID health rules. He was one of the few politicians to speak out against COVID mask and vaccine mandates from the start of the so-called pandemic, and one of the only to publicly announce that he never took the experimental vaccines.

