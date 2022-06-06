‘Attack on democracy’: Canadian MP can’t enter House of Commons over refusal to share vax status

'A stark example of how far democracy has fallen in Canada'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-life Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Member of Parliament (MP) Cathay Wagantall was forcibly removed from the House of Commons Friday after she refused to abide by a rule mandating all MPs have two COVID jabs or a medical exemption.

“This is ridiculous. Ontario is open. My province has been open for a long time,” Wagantall, who objects on principle to sharing her health information in order to enter Parliament, said in a press conference Friday.

“I’m prepared to do whatever I need to do to continue to do my job as best I can in light of the circumstances.”

Wagantall noted that she “was expecting something to happen” in terms of being removed from the House of Commons for not revealing her COVID jab status. It was on Friday she learned “that there was a possibility of that” happening.

She said she was pulled aside into the Sergeant-at-Arms office. Shortly after, CPC House leader John Brassard told her that she might be kicked out of the House of Commons.

“So, my goal was to not leave unless I was basically forced to, which to some degree happened,” she said.

Wagantall noted that later in the day after deciding to leave the House of Commons for a committee meeting, the Sergeant-at-Arms escorted her outside of the building.

“It’s deplorable that Canadians are being treated the way that we are being treated by this Prime Minister when there is nothing here that validates this kind of behavior on his part,” said Wagantall.

She shared the text written on the back of her identification badge, which guarantees an MP free access to parliament: “Under the law of parliamentary privilege, the bearer has free and open access at all times without obstruction or interference to the precincts of the House of Parliament, of which the bearer is a member.”

Last fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government put in place a ban on democratically elected MPs and staff who did not get the COVID jabs from accessing the nation’s center of democracy, the House of Commons. The rule came into effect on November 22, 2021.

Wagantall said she had first submitted a medical exemption, which the House of Commons nurse had accepted. However, the rules for un-jabbed MPs were recently changed.

The new rules say the Ontario Ministry of Health and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization is the only body that can offer medical exemptions. The exemptions include one having myocarditis – heart inflammation – or a pre-existing health condition due to a vaccine-related reaction.

Wagantall said that there are very good reasons why an “exemption should be given to a number of Canadians,” who may choose not to “get vaccinated or are unable to be vaccinated.”

“And this prime minister has decided that the only way you get an exemption is if you take that first vaccine and you have an anaphylactic reaction to it. That’s insane. And the fact that the nurse of the House of Commons gave those exemptions shows that she is the medical professional, and she understands that she’s not working out of a political agenda. She’s doing what is right,” noted Wagantall.

“And the majority of Canadians, I think, especially public servants and those who are maybe more under the thumb of this government, are not being given fair treatment in that regard.”

Recently, Wagantall made the drive to Ottawa from her home in Saskatchewan so that she could sit in person in Parliament. She said she has made the drive four times, which on average takes three and a half days one way, as she is not “allowed” to take an airplane.

‘Stark example of how far democracy has fallen in Canada’

CPC MPs and leadership candidates Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis came to Wagantall’s defense.

“Yesterday we saw a stark example of how far democracy has fallen in Canada,” Lewis wrote on her website.

“Parliament does not belong to Justin Trudeau. It belongs to the Canadian people.”

Lewis added that “Cathay was told to leave the premises as if she was some kind of threat” despite being elected to represent “her constituents” and despite there being “no vaccine mandate in Ontario, despite the fact that Prime Minister Trudeau sat down next to Cathay mask-free with no concern on Tuesday morning.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Tedros' WHO Pandemic Treaty Show Petition Text 95435 have signed the petition. Let's get to 100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response. But it's not too late to do something about it. SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty. The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level. 194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations. SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late. Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security." Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”. The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO. Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question. These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed. SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read. "This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive. "We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added. SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty. These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights. We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda. Sign the petition - speak up now! For More Information: Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews **Photo: YouTube Screenshot** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“She was elected by nearly 70% of voters in her riding. Chosen BY the people, to be their voice, and she was removed from the parliament that is supposed to be THEIR House of Commons,” wrote Lewis.

On Friday, Poilievre tweeted that what happened to Wangatall was an “attack on democracy.”

“Ms. Wagantall was elected by her people to serve in Parliament. Blocking her from doing her job is an attack on thousands of citizens that elected her. End all mandates now. Restore democracy,” wrote Poilievre.

‘The hypocrisy is just unbearable’

“I had the opportunity to host the National Prayer Breakfast a couple of days ago,” noted Wagantall, adding that the “prime minister was there…for an hour and a half in very close quarters with no mask,” eating next to her.

“The hypocrisy is just unbearable,” said Wagantall.

“I have been very patient for a long time, and I think it’s time that, you know, I appreciate you guys as well expressing the fact that this is ridiculous.”

Wagantall first became an MP in 2015 and since that time has made a name for herself as outspokenly pro-life and pro-family.

Last year, a private members bill she brought forward that would have made it illegal for any doctor in Canada to knowingly commit an abortion merely because of the sex of the unborn baby was defeated in the House of Commons.

Trudeau’s travel ban for the vaccine-free remains despite calls for it to end

Last year, Trudeau put in place a mandate that in effect bans those who have chosen not to get the COVID vaccines from domestic or international travel by air, rail, or sea.

Very few exceptions are given.

Recently, the Trudeau Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP) voted against a motion from Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP Melissa Lantsman calling for the return of pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel. The motion failed to pass by a vote of 201 against and only 112 for.

The Trudeau government said last week that its travel COVID jab mandate, as well as virus border measures, will remain in place until “at least” June 30.

Last week, Poilievre introduced a private members bill that would ban “the government from imposing vaccine mandates as a condition of travel or employment.”

Calls to remove Canada’s COVID jab mandate for travel have intensified over the last week.

Recently, leaders from Canada’s travel and tourism industry demanded that Trudeau’s “unscientific and unnecessary COVID policies,” including jab mandates, be scrapped within two weeks.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the Canadian government should end at once all COVID travel restrictions, including vaccine mandates.

Earlier this month, the Canadian Airport Council called out the Trudeau government’s COVID mandates for calling travel chaos.

Even the CEO of Canada’s second-largest airline WestJet said this week that Trudeau’s travel COVID vaccine mandates should be “dropped” right away.

Trudeau’s vaccine mandate is being challenged in court by People’s Party of Canada leader and former MP Maxime Bernier.

There is a growing body of data showing that vaccine mandates and passports have been failed strategies for tackling COVID-19. It has been shown that there is minimal risk of asymptomatic spread of the virus.

Also, the jabs have been linked to millions of injuries and thousands of deaths, and COVID-19 itself has a high survivability among most groups.

Share











